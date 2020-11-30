Focusrite Ships Red 8Line Interface

The What: Focusrite has announced the availability of its new Red 8Line, a 58-input, 64-output, Thunderbolt 3 audio interface.

The What Else: The Red 8Line features two Red Evolution mic pres, independent L/R monitor outs, eight balanced line inputs and outputs on DB25 connectors; 32 channels of Dante I/O; 16-channel ADAT input and output (at 48kHz), and stereo S/PDIF input and output. As with other Red interfaces, it has 24-bit/192kHz A-D and D-A conversion for no-compromise recording and audio playback. With 119dB dynamic range A-D and 121dB dynamic range D-A (A-Weighted), the converters have been selected and calibrated by Focusrite to balance sound quality, dynamic range, and conversion latency.

Related: Focusrite Launches ISA 828 MkII Preamp

Red 8Line features the latest implementation of Thunderbolt 3, with Focusrite's ultra-low-latency Thunderbolt drivers. This speed provides the flexibility to use DAW plugins in real time, so you can use your DAW to track through plug-ins and record virtual instruments. With two Thunderbolt 3 ports as standard, it's also possible to daisy-chain Thunderbolt devices, such as third-party plug-in accelerators, hard drives, external 4K displays, processing units, and Thunderbolt hubs.

On-board Dante connectivity enables Red 8Line to communicate with industry-standard audio-over-IP equipment from hundreds of manufacturers. Dante enables system expansion using Focusrite RedNet interfaces or devices from third parties such as Neve, Yamaha, and DiGiCo. Red 8Line has built-in monitor control for mono, stereo, and multi-channel monitoring environments up to 7.1.2. Compatibility with the new Focusrite RedNet R1 desktop remote controller allows even greater flexibility, and customized presets for immersive monitoring environments including Dolby Atmos.

The Bottom Line: The Focusrite Red range is well suited for professionals who work in Pro Tools | HD and other DAWs, on both Mac and PC. With both mini-DigiLink and Thunderbolt 3 connections, it enables instant switching between Pro Tools and other DAW applications without the need to reconfigure your audio settings. Users just change the host mode either in RedNet Control software, or using the Red 8Line front panel, to change DAWs in seconds.