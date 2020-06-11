Focusrite Launches ISA 828 MkII Preamp

The What: Focusrite has launched the ISA 828 MkII, which incorporates eight of Focusrite's classic mic preamps, with Lundahl LL1538 transformers on every input.

The What Else: Each channel has the option of mic or line inputs, while inputs 14 also feature instrument inputs on the front panel. Each mic pre has variable input impedance, 80dB of gain, and a high pass filter. The ISA 828 MkII also features per channel, six segment LED meters, and switchable rear panel insert points, which allow the use of inline processors such as compressors or EQs.

The Bottom Line: The optional ISA ADN8 analog-to-digital expansion card provides eight Dante, ADAT, and AES3 outputs at sampling rates of up to 24bit/192kHz. A switching power supply allows for efficient, cool operation, without sacrificing sound quality or performance, and increasing reliability over its predecessor.

