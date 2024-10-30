ISE 2025 Keynote Announced: Meet AI Futurist Brian Solis

Brian Solis, a known digital analyst, author, and visionary, will take the stage at ISE 2025 on Tuesday, February 4, 2025, to present the opening keynote. Known for his profound insights into the intersection of technology, business, and culture, Solis will share his vision on how the pro AV and systems integration industry can change and innovate through the latest developments in artificial intelligence (AI).

Solis, head of global Innovation at cloud-based platform ServiceNow, has been recognized as a pioneer of AI integration. He has also authored over 60 research publications and eight books exploring disruptive trends, corporate innovation, business transformation and consumer behavior. His body of research has studied (and predicted) digital’s impact on business and society and has helped companies and industries change and innovate with purpose and positive outcomes.

In his ISE 2025 opening keynote, Solis will explore the future of tech development driven by AI, the opportunities, and challenges for the Pro AV and systems integration business and the role each of us plays in shaping the future. He will delve into why automation has become the standard rather than the objective, why augmentation is the key to setting businesses apart, and how leaders can cultivate the mindset needed to unlock the potential of becoming an AI-first, exponentially growing organization. The keynote will also address industry pain points such as inertia, business contact loss and outdated systems, providing solutions that restore connections and drive progress.

“I’m beyond excited and also inspired to explore the possibilities AI creates for pro AV and systems integration leaders," Solis said. "While there’s a ton of uncertainty and challenges ahead, I prefer to see the future through an optimistic lens. Together we’ll learn how to find clarity in the unknown and lead the way for everyone to follow.”

“AI is a key topic for the world’s systems integration and audiovisual industry, throwing up enormous opportunities and challenges," Mike Blackman, managing director of Integrated Systems Events, added. "Brian’s expertise in the field as a futurist and business leader places him in a unique position to share his insights with our ISE community.”