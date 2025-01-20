Eyes on ISE 2025: AVIXA's Dynamic Program, Matrox's IP Video Tech, and More

ISE 2025 is right around the corner, ready to open its doors in Barcelona from Feb. 4-7. 2025. AV Network will be bringing you updates ahead of the show to make sure you know what to check out on the showfloor.

Today, check out what AVIXA has in store, new dvLED from Peerless-AV, AVoIP from Just Add Power, Digital Projection's 1-Chip DLP Technology, Matrox's IP video technology innovations, and Black Box's KVM solutions.

AVIXA Will Deliver a Dynamic Program of Learning and Networking

(Image credit: AVIXA)

AVIXA will present a wide-ranging program of learning and networking, including a comprehensive summit program, broadcast AV in action at the AVIXA TV Studio, interactive sessions at Xchange LIVE, and much more.

AVIXA will present a comprehensive summit program at ISE, which includes the AV Broadcast Summit, Control Room Summit, Digital Signage Summit, Education Technology Summit, Smart Building Summit, and Smart Workplace Summit. In addition, AVIXA has curated ISE education tracks for five mega trends driving the industry: AI, audio, cybersecurity, retail, and sustainability. Learn more about the summit programs and learning tracks.

AVIXA TV will broadcast live at ISE from the AVIXA TV Studio (8A880) and bring hands-on demos and lively discussions while showcasing the latest technology for integrating broadcast-quality content into corporate environments.

The AVIXA TV Studio anchor desk will feature Ross Video’s Voyager tracked solution, which will add AR elements to the broadcast, along with a green screen virtual stage powered by Voyager Trackless technology. The studio will also feature control room support from XPression, Tria Express Duet video server, and Ultrix Carbonite routing and switching platform. In addition, graphics will be created by Ross Video’s Rocket Surgery team. Also on display are a Barco 6x6 TruePix video wall at the anchor desk and a Barco 4x4 LED XT video wall in the podcast area as well as Shure will provide SM7B microphones and boom stands and TwinPlex headsets for the livestream and podcast area.

AVIXA Xchange LIVE (3R150) will return to ISE for four days of interactive sessions covering artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, digital signage, certification, wellness, and more. On Friday, frame:work will take over the stage to facilitate conversations around AV career opportunities.

At the AVIXA Member Lounge (3S400), visitors can meet the membership team to learn more about member benefits and certifications including Certified Technology Specialist (CTS) and Audiovisual Network Professional (ANP) and enjoy some hospitality.

To learn more about AVIXA’s programs at ISE, visit www.avixa.org/ISE.

Matrox Will Showcase Its Latest IP Video Technology Innovations

(Image credit: Matrox)

Underlining its commitment to high and open standards, Matrox Video will demonstrate a range of devices designed to transform Pro AV environments, control rooms, and live event productions, including IP KVM extenders, IP video gateways, graphics and capture cards, video wall appliances, and encoders.

Located at booth 5E350, Matrox Video will shine the spotlight on Matrox Mura DVW, designed to redefine the possibilities for scalable, secure, and high-performance video wall installations. This IP-based 4K distributed video wall appliance creates synchronized video surfaces of any size and rectangular arrangement. Each device supports high-density decoding—up to one 8K60, four 4K60, or sixteen 1080p60 streams in H.265 or H.264.

The company will also showcase technologies in the IP video gateway market: Matrox Vion and Matrox ConvertIP DSH. Vion is a 4K-capable IP video gateway for media processing and conversion, offering multi-channel encoding, decoding, and transcoding across formats like H.264, HEVC, and NDI, while supporting protocols such as IPMX, ST 2110-22, and SRT.

Also being showcased at ISE is Matrox Avio 2, the world’s first open standards-based IPMX/ST 2110 IP KVM extender, which offers scalable, flexible and secure connectivity for mission-critical applications that require remote access to computing equipment. Avio 2 provides unparalleled video quality and performance, with support for up to 4K60 4:4:4 resolution, delivering real-time remote performance without compromise.

Additionally, Matrox Video will present its system-based video wall controller powered by Matrox LUMA Pro Series graphics cards and the new Matrox Mura C4K Quad HDMI 2.0 capture cards. The company will also showcase the Matrox Extio 3 IP KVM extenders and the Matrox KMLync keyboard and mouse switch, enabling remote monitoring and control of systems across a multi-monitor workspace with up to four 4K or 16 full HD displays.

Peerless-AV Showcases an Exclusive Line up of dvLED Concepts

(Image credit: Peerless-AV)

At Booth 3Q150, Peerless-AV will be showcasing new, never seen before SEAMLESS dvLED mounting and kiosk concepts in partnership with display hardware, software, and content brands. Experience a wide range of full solutions that demonstrate Peerless-AV’s expertise in design, engineering, and manufacturing dvLED mounting solutions, structures, and finishes that address evolving, diverse and complex end user requirements in corporate boardroom, in-store retail, control room, showroom environments and more.

Peerless-AV’s SEAMLESS dvLED Mounting Systems will include an ISE-exclusive showing of the Kitted Universal third generation product. Kitted+ substructures and Bespoke products will also be featured alongside first-time showings of new design concepts, featuring a mix of compatible dvLED display cabinets. From curved and angled mounting designs, to innovative, all-in-one cladded constructs (110 inches up to 165 inches) with premium custom specifications and finishes, to single/dual-sided portrait kiosks (86 inches up to 138 inches) with customization options.

A new Motorized Height Adjustable Cart will make its ISE debut, designed to safely mount, move, and store the latest interactive displays up to 95 inches. Also on display will be the 2024 redesigned SA771PU SmartMount Articulating Wall Mount for 50-90-inch-plus displays with In-wall Box and ACC-SB2 UC/VC Soundbar Mount, together with the STS650 Universal Scissor Wall Mount with the ACC-UCM2 optional accessory for storing media players.

Digital Projection Unleashes the Power of 1-Chip DLP Technology

Digital Projection will paint Barcelona red (and green, and blue), showcasing its new 1-chip projectors, which incorporate Texas Instruments’ ground-breaking High-Efficiency-Pixel (HEP) DMD for never-before-seen color accuracy and native contrast, as well as its Nexus electronics platform

Under the banner of its new campaign, We Love Color, the Digital Projection Booth (3K700, in ISE Hall 3) will center on the color reproduction offered by the company’s new 1-chip DLP projectors: the E-Vision 16000i-WU and E-Vision RGB 4K+.

Powered by a 0.8-inch HEP digital micromirror device (DMD), the E-Vision 16000i-WU features increased mirror tilt angle for improved light efficiency and ‘filled via’ technology for higher native contrast, delivering unprecedented image quality, brightness and efficiency. The new E-Vision RGB represents a further leap forward in 1-chip projection technology, achieving the full REC 2020 color space at 4K+ resolution, for cinematic-grade visuals without the artifacts associated with traditional 1-chip DLP projectors with color wheels. With 10,000 lumens and HDR support, the RGB laser-illuminated E-Vision RGB delivers stunningly realistic visuals with dynamic contrast ratios of up to 10,000:1.

Where once the complex installations that required advanced warp and blend were reliant on expensive third-party applications, Digital Projection’s recently introduced software tech stack—powered by its next-generation electronics platform, Nexus—allows customers to design and implement an entire installation entirely within the projector ecosystem. On display at ISE will be several Nexus-powered tools, including Advanced Align, Projector Controller II and Multi Projection Simulator Pro, which visitors to the Digital Projection booth will have the opportunity to demo in a dedicated software area.

Just Add Power to Amp Up the AV-Over-IP Experience

(Image credit: Just Add Power)

Integrators visiting Just Add Power's booth 2R600 will have the first look at the new MaxColor USB 2.0 over IP device (MC-USB), which provides access to all computers on the system with KVM support. Highlights at the booth will also include the MC-QX MaxColor 4K60 Tiling and Warping Transmitter and other products from the award-winning MaxColor family.

Taking center stage at ISE will be Just Add Power’s MC-USB, with two USB-C 2.0 ports on the front, one UBC-C 2.0 on the back, and two USB-A 2.0 on the front, all integrated into the system over 1Gb LAN. Compatible with Just Add Power’s renowned MaxColor series, the MC-USB provides access to all computers on the system with built-in keyboard, video, mouse (KVM) support, including touchscreen and webcam interface.

Also at the booth will be the Just Add Power MaxColor 4K60 Tiling and Warping Transmitter (MC-QX), combining the company's MaxColor technology, 4K network video tiler, and video rotating technology. Users can simultaneously watch up to four 4K60 video sources in multiple formats on a single display, including single-screen or tiled video in a variety of layouts. With the MC-QX warping capability, installers can rotate any source image in a Just Add Power matrix—cable boxes, media players, game systems, cameras, and more — in 0.1-degree increments in real time with incredibly low latency. The rotated image can then be sent to an unlimited number of receivers in the network, allowing for the creation of massive artistic video walls using a single MC-QX. In addition, it supports multichannel audio.

Black Box Showcases Advanced IP KVM Solutions

(Image credit: Black Box)

Black Box will showcase its advanced IP KVM solutions at Hall 5, Booth D700, providing systems integrators, control room designers, live event producers, and Pro AV and broadcast professionals with innovative tools to enhance workflow efficiency, scalability and collaboration. These solutions address the challenges of mission-critical environments and professional workflows, enabling real-time decision-making, seamless multisite management and intuitive teamwork across distributed operations.

Attendees will be able to explore the expanded Emerald DESKVUE family, including the Emerald DESKVUE PE receiver, which now supports more desktop monitors and video wall configurations. This new support makes it possible for control room operators to have four on their desks, while control rooms that require larger video walls can have arrays with 2x2, 2x4, or 4x4 layouts.

Black Box will also highlight the Emerald 4K KVM-over-IP receiver, with support for 4K/60 and 5K (coming soon) over cost-saving 1G IP networks, and the Emerald Remote App, which enables secure, high-performance connectivity to virtual machines and physical systems—both Mac and Windows laptops—from virtually any location. These cutting-edge technologies, combined with seamless video wall control, empower professionals to create flexible, intuitive and highly reliable workflows for control rooms, studios, and live events.