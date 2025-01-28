Extron XTP Systems Add 12G-SDI Output Support

Extron released the new XTP CP 4o 12G-SDI. This XTP 12G-SDI output board is designed for XTP II CrossPoint Series modular digital matrix switchers with four 12G-SDI outputs and supports 12G‑SDI, 6G‑SDI, 3G‑SDI, and HD‑SDI video signal data rates up to 11.88 Gbps. It supports resolutions up to 4K/60.

[Extron Enables Seamless Switching for Southern California Esports Program]

This XTP board also passes embedded AES audio and features four balanced/unbalanced stereo analog audio outputs. Independent output, video and/or audio muting, and volume adjustment capability enhance system flexibility. For optimal performance, automatic output reclocking ensures proper timing and absolute signal integrity. These many features make the XTP CP 4o 12G‑SDI output board ideal for users looking to distribute 4K video in SDI-equipped live-event environments. Along with the XTP CP 4i 12G-SDI input board, the XTP CP 4o 12G-SDI output board supports direct connectivity of 12G-SDI signals in new and existing XTP Systems.

“System designers and integrators now have a convenient option for incorporating 4K SDI signals in broadcast, production, medical imaging, esports, and other demanding applications,” said Casey Hall, chief marketing officer for Extron. “The XTP CP 4o 12G-SDI output board enhances XTP system design options by delivering SDI throughput capability without need for additional equipment.”

[Integrated Production Switchers: Doing More with Less]

XTP Systems provide a completely integrated switching and distribution solution for multiple video formats. They support local connectivity as well as extended transmission capability for sending video with resolutions up to 4K, audio, RS‑232/IR, and Ethernet up to 330 feet (100 meters) over shielded CATx cable, and up to 6.21 miles (10 km) over fiber optic cable. Each system is HDCP 2.3 compliant, and delivers ultra-fast, highly reliable digital switching with Extron's SpeedSwitch technology. With hot swappable modular components, a wide selection of XTP transmitters and receivers, and advanced 24/7 system monitoring, XTP Systems are engineered to provide continuous, trouble-free operation in the most mission-critical applications.