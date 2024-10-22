Extron Unveils First 4K Dual-Screen Wireless Presentation System

Extron introduced the latest addition to the ShareLink Pro family, the ShareLink Pro 2500. It is Extron's first 4K dual-screen wireless presentation system designed to allow anyone to present content from computers, tablets, or smartphones on up to two displays for easy collaboration. It can simultaneously display content from up to four devices, including an HDMI-connected device, such as a signage player or other AV source. The ShareLink Pro 2500 includes ConferenceShare, which wirelessly incorporates video and audio captured by in-room USB devices into Teams or Zoom meetings.

“The ShareLink Pro 2500 is the latest addition to our award-winning ShareLink Pro series, which adds new functionality asked for by our customers,” said Casey Hall, chief marketing officer for Extron. “With the ability to seamlessly incorporate wireless video and audio from in-room cameras and microphones into UC meetings as well as support for 4K dual screen display of meeting content, the ShareLink Pro 2500 offers a comprehensive, high-quality solution for dynamic collaboration and immersive virtual meetings.”

The ShareLink Pro 2500 features collaboration and moderator modes to facilitate both open and controlled environments, and dual Ethernet ports to support more secure environments. When used with Extron GVE—GlobalViewer Enterprise software, multiple units can be managed across an enterprise or campus. ShareLink Pro's professional capabilities provide easy integration of AV and mobile devices into meeting and large collaboration spaces.

Extron's New 4K Wireless Presentation System with ConferenceShare is Now Shipping

Extron's new ShareLink Pro 2000 4K wireless presentation system is now shipping. The ShareLink Pro 2000 enables anyone to present content from computers, tablets, or smartphones on a display for easy and cost-effective collaboration. It features advanced technology that supports simultaneous display of up to four sources, including an HDMI-connected device. The HDMI input supports wired devices, such as a signage player or other AV source. The ShareLink Pro 2000’s HDMI output supports displaying computer and video resolutions up to 4K with 4:4:4 chroma sampling at 8 bits of color.

