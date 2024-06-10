Check Out Extron’s New ShareLink Pro 2000

Extron recently introduce its new addition to the ShareLink Pro portfolio. The ShareLink Pro 2000 is a 4K wireless presentation system that enables anyone to present content from computers, tablets, or smartphones on a display for easy collaboration. It features advanced technology that supports simultaneous display of up to four sources, including an HDMI-connected device. The HDMI input supports wired devices, such as a signage player or other AV source. The ShareLink Pro 2000’s HDMI output supports displaying computer and video resolutions up to 4K with 4:4:4 chroma sampling at 8 bits of color.

[Why This K-12 Cyber Innovation Center Turned to Extron AV Technology]

The ShareLink Pro 2000 has collaboration and moderator modes that facilitate both open and controlled collaboration environments. When used with Extron GlobalViewer Enterprise software, multiple units can be managed across an enterprise or campus. The ShareLink Pro 2000 includes ConferenceShare to share video and audio captured by in-room USB devices with remote users during Teams or Zoom meetings. With ConferenceShare on their devices, users gain access to USB cameras connected to the ShareLink Pro Wireless Presentation System, simplifying the process of incorporating in-room resources in remote meetings. The ShareLink Pro 2000 offers professional capabilities that make it easy to integrate AV and mobile devices into conference, meeting, and collaboration spaces.

Extron Releases 4K/60 Configurable DTP3 Scaling Presentation Matrix Switchers

Extron recently introduced its DTP3 CrossPoint Series of configurable presentation matrix switchers. Designed to deliver high-performance matrix switching with HDMI and DTP3 inputs and outputs, audio DSP with AEC, Dante, a power amplifier, and a control processor, all in a single box, the matrix switchers feature reversible DTP3 I/O ports, enabling one unit to support multiple matrix configurations to suit the unique needs of each project.

DTP3 CrossPoint 4K/60 Presentation Matrix Switchers are available in four sizes, providing flexible input/output configurations to match a wide range of system applications:

DTP3 CrossPoint 884: Configurable from 8x12 to 12x8

Configurable from 8x12 to 12x8 DTP3 CrossPoint 662: Configurable from 6x8 to 8x6

Configurable from 6x8 to 8x6 DTP3 CrossPoint 642: Configurable from 6x6 to 8x4

Configurable from 6x6 to 8x4 DTP3 CrossPoint 622: Configurable from 6x4 to 8x2

With a maximum data rate of 18 Gbps, they support video resolutions up to 4K/60 at 4:4:4 color sampling. Extron-patented Vector 4K technology facilitates state-of-the-art video scaling on each output. Other professional capabilities include seamless switching, logo keying, signal extension up to 330 feet (100 meters) over shielded CAT 6A cable, and more. Providing complete system integration for large AV systems in a 2U or 3U enclosure, the DTP3 CrossPoint Series is ideal for AV applications with multiple source and displays and that require sound reinforcement and system control.

The DTP3 CrossPoint Series features powerful audio capabilities such as DSP with acoustic echo cancellation and 32x32 Dante networking. They are also compatible with Extron ProDSP audio processing via the EXP port. A configurable USB Audio Interface provides easy connectivity to computer-based soft codecs and program playback sources. The new 200-watt amplifier doubles the power of the previous generation, and is configurable to drive low impedance, as well as 70-volt and 100-volt distributed loads.

Get the AVTechnology Newsletter A daily selection of features, industry news, and analysis for AV/IT professionals. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Integrated ShareLink Pro wired and wireless presentation is available on select models for convenient collaboration and sharing of content from computers, tablets, or smartphones, and also brings digital signage, active learning, and video streaming capabilities.