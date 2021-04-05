Extron Ships Pro AV Surround Sound Processor

The What: Extron has begun shipping the SSP 200 high-performance Surround Sound Processor designed for pro AV applications in corporate and commercial environments.

The What Else: This new processor automatically decodes Dolby and DTS formats from HDMI sources to discrete audio outputs. Providing up to 10 built-in outputs, plus additional outputs via an EXP port, the SSP 200 provides the flexibility needed for multimedia system requirements, including support for the latest immersive formats of Dolby Atmos and DTS:X. An up-mix function synthesizes exceptional multichannel audio from stereo content.

Featuring an HDMI input with loop through and EXP expansion port connection to DMP Series audio DSP processors, the SSP 200 is designed for integration into pro AV installations. The SSP 200 is housed in a 1U, half-rack-width enclosure that is rack‑mountable and occupies a fraction of the space required by a consumer surround processor or AV receiver. It can be controlled and configured using RS‑232 serial control or via a network connection.

"The SSP 200 addresses the increasing demand to provide immersive audio systems in boardrooms and auditoriums,” said Casey Hall, vice president of sales and marketing at Extron. "It offers a host of integrator-friendly features not found on other surround sound processors, all provided in a compact half-rack package that makes the SSP 200 the AV professional's clear choice over bulky consumer receivers."

The Bottom Line: The Extron SSP 200 automatically decodes Dolby and DTS formats from HDMI sources to discrete audio outputs, and is designed for use in corporate and commercial environments.