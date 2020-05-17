Extron Ships Network Button Panel with AV Control and Cable Cubby

The What: Extron has begun shipping the NBP 1200C, a furniture-mountable Cable Cubby enclosure with a Network Button Panel integrated directly into the lid.

The What Else: It conveniently combines intuitive AV control, connectivity, and power, and works with all Extron Pro Series control systems and HC 400 Series products. The flip-up button panel has 10 customizable soft-touch buttons that are backlit for operation in low-light environments. The NBP 1200C enables integrators to deploy a contemporary, furniture-mountable Network Button Panel with cable management and easy access to AV connectivity and power. The NBP 1200C is available in black annodized and brushed aluminum finishes.

Extron NBP 1200C (Image credit: Extron)

The NBP 1200C can be customized using the Cable Cubby Builder, an interactive tool that guides users through the process of selecting AC power modules, AV connectivity, cables, and installation accessories. As you build your Cable Cubby, a bill of materials is prepared automatically. When you’re finished, the Builder allows you to review your Cable Cubby and make any last-minute changes before placing your order. Please note that a Dealer Login is required for this tool.

"Our family of Network Button Panels continues to grow; and this new NBP 1200C fulfills requests from customers for a furniture-mounted Cable Cubby version," said Casey Hall, vice president of sales and marketing, Extron. "This NBP is the perfect choice for applications requiring discreetly-mounted AV control that also offers convenient AV data and power connections."

The Bottom Line: The fully-customizable control panel works with a control processor to perform a wide variety of AV system functions such as display on/off, input switching, volume control, and more.