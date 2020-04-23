MSolutions Adds Testing Profile for Extron XTP DTP 24 Cables to MS-TestPro

MSolutions has upgraded its MS-TestPro HDBaseT tester with a profile for verifying the integrity of Extron’s XTP DTP 24 Shielded Twisted Pair Cables. The handheld test device provides data to analyze the status and stability of HDBaseT installations.

Features include quick signal analysis, built-in monitoring, logging and diagnostics capabilities, and comprehensive troubleshooting tools. By selecting the Extron cable profile, all parameters necessary to certify the link quality and status are compiled and summarized for immediate use. Users can generate an HDBaseT test report to certify link quality and status. This report can be saved as a PDF file and included with system commissioning documentation. The integration of the Extron XTP DTP 24 cable profile into the MS-TestPro analyzer guarantees the highest performance and reliability within your DTP and XTP installations.

Related: Extron Now Shipping DTP2 CrossPoint 82 4K60 Presentation Matrix Switcher

"The ability to test XTP DTP 24 cable installations with the MS-TestPro is an exciting development," said Casey Hall, vice president of worldwide sales and marketing for Extron. "Its convenient certification report provides the details needed to perform system commissioning while ensuring your cable infrastructure delivers professional results."

“Systems integrators have long lacked reliable, cost-effective test tools built with the AV industry in mind,” said Eliran Toren, CEO, MSolutions. “As we bring our message to more AV integrators worldwide, we are strategically partnering with industry leaders such as Extron that value innovation and interoperability. Using our MS-TestPro device, Extron installers can rest assured that they can test and certify cabling infrastructure with speed and accuracy, and leave job sites with peace of mind that their installed systems will function as advertised.”

XTP DTP 24 cable is performance-optimized, twisted pair cable that features 24 AWG solid copper conductors within overall braid and foil shields. It utilizes an SF/UTP Shielded Foil/Unshielded Twisted Pair design for high performance in digital video and audio distribution system applications. Both non-plenum and plenum-rated versions enable signal extension of AV, control, Ethernet, and power up to 330 feet (100 meters). XTP DTP 24 cable is available in lengths from three feet to 300 feet (90 cm to 91.4 meters) and in bulk spools of 1,000 feet (305 meters).