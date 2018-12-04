Extron Intros NBP Series Ethernet-Connected AV Control

The What: Extron has introduced the NBP Series Network Button Panels, a new product family designed to bring easy-to-deploy control to a broad variety of AV applications.

The What Else: Network Button Panels connect to a control processor using standard Ethernet. These customizable, easy-to-use control panels work in conjunction with an IP Link Pro control processor, HC 403, or HC 404 to perform a wide variety of AV system functions such as display on/off, input switching, volume control, and much more. The buttons can be easily customized using Extron Button Label Generator software or by using the online Custom Button Builder application. Network button panels also offer the convenience of PoE (Power over Ethernet), which allows them to receive power and communication over a single Ethernet cable.

"Our new Network Button Panels are another way we are bringing easy-to-use, and easy-to-deploy AV control solutions to our customers," said Casey Hall, vice president of worldwide sales and marketing for Extron. "NBP Series panels allow you to extend control over your network, basically eliminating distance limitations between the panels and the processor."

The Bottom Line: The NBP 100 and NBP 200 are two and three-gang network button panels with field-labelable, dual-colored backlit buttons and a control knob with LED indicators for controlling various functions on virtually any device. The NBP 105 D, NBP 106 D, NBP 108 D, and NBP 110 D are decorator-style in single gang form factors. Decorator-style button panel models ship with black and white wallplates and mud rings for easy installation.