Extron Introduces SF 10C SUB Soundfield In-Ceiling Subwoofer

The What: Extron has introduced the SF 10C SUB, an in-ceiling subwoofer that complements the Extron range of ceiling and pendant speakers by extending the low frequency response to support music and high performance audio applications.

The What Else: A novel suspended-by-wire mounting design completely isolates the subwoofer from the ceiling grid. A 10-inch driver within a 4th order bandpass, plenum-rated enclosure, delivers powerful, room-filling bass.

The Bottom Line: The SF 10C SUB works with ceiling speakers to dramatically improve the system bass response, extending the low frequency range down to 25 Hz. The UL 2043 rating allows discreet placement in the plenum space, where the suspended-by-wire mounting design completely isolates the subwoofer from the ceiling grid.