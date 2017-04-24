Extron Introduces Four-Channel DTP Output Card

Extron Electronics introduced the new Quantum OUT4DTP, a four-channel DTP output card for the Quantum Ultra videowall processor.



The Quantum OUT4DTP card sends video signals up to 330 feet (100 meters) over shielded CATx cable. In four-channel mode the unit supports resolutions up to 2K. Dual-channel mode supports two single path 4K/30 signals, while single-channel mode supports one dual-path or quad path 4K/60 signal. Output format selection provides a choice of DTP, XTP, or HDBaseT output modes. Power insertion on the Quantum OUT4DTP enables remote powering of DTP receivers, eliminating the need for separate power supplies at the remote units. Bidirectional RS-232 and IR insertion provides control of AV devices by transmitting data alongside the video signal over DTP connections, allowing the remote device to be controlled without the need for additional cabling.

"Our customers have incorporated the Quantum Ultra into a variety of unique and creative applications because its performance and reliability are unmatched by any other videowall processor in the industry," said Casey Hall, Vice President of Worldwide Sales and Marketing for Extron. "The addition of the new four-channel DTP output card expands the possibilities for videowall system design even further."