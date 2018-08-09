Extron Introduces New 4K/60 Presentation Switchers

The What: Extron has introduced the new IN1808 Series, eight-input seamless presentation switchers with 18 Gbps support and 4K/60 @ 4:4:4 video scaling.

The What Else: They feature the Extron-exclusive Vector 4K scaling engine with 30-bit internal video processing for best-in-class image upscaling and downscaling. A flexible mix of DisplayPort, HDMI, and DTP2 inputs are provided along with an assignable input loop-through and simultaneous HDMI and DTP2 outputs. These feature-rich switchers include Extron ProDSP audio processing, seamless video transition effects, and logo keying. Additional models are available with an integrated 100 watt stereo or mono power amplifier and built-in IPCP Pro control processor. IN1808 presentation switchers are ideal for use in meeting rooms, boardrooms, classrooms, and collaboration environments that require support for 4K/60 video.

The Bottom Line: DTP2 input and output ports support 4K/60 @ 4:4:4 chroma sampling and allow signal extension of video, audio, and control signals up to 330 feet (100 meters) over a shielded CATx cable. They are compatible with DTP and DTP2 products and support integration with XTP CrossPoint matrix switchers. In addition, the DTP2 output can be configured to send signals to an HDBaseT-enabled display.