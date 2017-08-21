Exterity To Showcase At Integrate 2017

Exterity announced that it will showcase enhancements to its complete end-to-end product portfolio with partner Midwich at Integrate 2017 (stand i10, Melbourne, 29 – 31 August 2017).



Notable updates include flexibility for its ArtioSign digital signage solution to integrate third-party data and display HTML webpages, new media players that combine the delivery of HD video with two Ethernet ports and large content storage capacity for media-rich digital signage campaigns, and updated encoders that securely deliver high-quality streams up to 1080p60 from satellite set-top boxes up to 1,000 end points.“Today’s tech-savvy organisations are relying on integrated solutions to improve their communications to multiple audiences – whether corporate bankers, hotel guests or university students," said Jamie Hind, Regional Director – Asia Pacific. "We’ve been heavily focused on developing our integrated IP video and digital signage portfolio to cater for the latest needs, ranging from content protection, managing multiple sources or simply delivering authorised content to the right platform. Our demonstrations at Integrate Expo will show visitors how they can harness the power of integrated video and digital signage to offer high-quality services, regardless of the environment or location in which they operate.”