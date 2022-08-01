Exploring the Six New Digital Signage Services from YCD Multimedia

YCD Multimedia (opens in new tab) has launched six new service offerings to simplify digital signage content (opens in new tab) management for clients. The expanded services offer extensive capabilities for monitoring, managing, hosting, automating, and creating content for digital signage applications in a wide range of verticals. These services can be bundled with other YCD products or can be an a la carte element utilized in digital signage.

“We are thrilled to announce our expanded line of services," says Dina Townsend, vice president of sales and marketing—Americas for YCD Multimedia. "We’ve created these service offerings to help our clients deploy their digital signage content seamlessly, and efficiently. These services work in tandem with our Cnario and RAMP products to allow clients an effortless way to deploy and manage their digital content assets. Bottom line: These services add value without adding the anxiety typically experienced in deploying and scaling digital signage projects."

Six new services from YCD Multimedia

(Image credit: YCD Multimedia)