Exploring the Six New Digital Signage Services from YCD Multimedia

YCD Multimedia (opens in new tab) has launched six new service offerings to simplify digital signage content (opens in new tab) management for clients. The expanded services offer extensive capabilities for monitoring, managing, hosting, automating, and creating content for digital signage applications in a wide range of verticals. These services can be bundled with other YCD products or can be an a la carte element utilized in digital signage.
“We are thrilled to announce our expanded line of services," says Dina Townsend, vice president of sales and marketing—Americas for YCD Multimedia. "We’ve created these service offerings to help our clients deploy their digital signage content seamlessly, and efficiently. These services work in tandem with our Cnario and RAMP products to allow clients an effortless way to deploy and manage their digital content assets. Bottom line: These services add value without adding the anxiety typically experienced in deploying and scaling digital signage projects."
Six new services from YCD Multimedia
- Proactive Monitoring: YCD’s Proactive Monitoring is designed to provide clients with ease of mind and maximum uptime for their system. This service includes an active software agent installed on each media player which provides ongoing reports, remote access, automatic alerts, and problem solving. YCD will monitor your digital signage network from anywhere.
- Content Management: The YCD Content Management Service Program is a tailored solution to help their clients manage their digital signage networks. YCD offers managed services for any level of content management which includes everything from a full “send-it & forget-it”, to a partial client involved process. The client chooses the level, and YCD will provide simplified managed service on their platform.
- Hosting: YCD offers an all-inclusive Hosting Service for our Cnario and RAMP products. YCD offers both shared or dedicated servers to keep clients’ content secured, and scalable.
- Templates: The YCD template package for Cnario or RAMP is tailored to provide a comprehensive solution for everyday messaging needs like Birthdays, Holidays, Employees of the Month, Weather, Traffic, News, Health and Wellness, and more. These templates are easy to purchase and bundled to complement YCD’s solutions.
- Workflow Customization: YCD leverages APIs (opens in new tab) and SDKs to build a customized workflow for all of your digital signage needs—from fully automated and integrated “hands-off” approach using a unique scheduling algorithm, to a simplified User Interface (UI) for uploading and scheduling content, they offer it all as a custom development service.
- Customized Content: Lastly, YCD offers Customized Content development as an add-on for their software offering, with tailored content for any digital signage application. This includes brand specific content, triggered experiences, interactives, templates, dynamic feeds, HTML5, and much more.