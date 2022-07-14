YCD Multimedia Expands Global Team with Several Promotions

YCD Multimedia recently promoted and added new positions to help expand and strengthen the company's global position in the digital signage industry.

The immersive digital experience designers have promoted Ido Aviram to general manager, and Dina Townsend to vice president of sales and marketing, Americas. New additions include Roman Koushner as vice president of sales and marketing, EMEA, Randi Tomchin as an inside sales executive for the Americas, and Stuart Armstrong has joined as an advisory board consultant to help the YCD parent holding company grow through mergers and acquisitions.

(Image credit: YCD Multimedia)

“I started with Cnario back in 2006, who was then acquired by YCD in 2012. My sixteen-year career has been incredible, and I am excited for my new iteration at YCD as GM. My goal is to expand our presence in the Americas and help build an all-star team of creative digital signage pros to build relationships that drive experiences,” said Aviram.

In his role, Koushner will have responsibility for growing the EMEA market for YCD through building a strong sales team and a successful partner channel. Koushner brings over 20 years of experience in leading global companies, developing new markets, and has a deep understanding of building, maintaining, and developing client and partner relationships.

Tomchin will be an integral part of the Americas sales team and will be working with Townsend to ensure YCD’s continued success. Tomchin has enjoyed a successful career in the corporate world managing high-level executive events and has a strong aptitude for business development and for building and maintaining excellent client relationships.

Armstrong and his firm AAG Consulting will help identify new verticals. He has a proven track record with growing global companies.