Exertis Almo Wants to Make a Bucket List Trip to Ireland a Reality—Here's How

Exertis Almo (opens in new tab) is encouraging reseller partners to make their “bucket list” a reality by registering to participate in its newest “Ireland Bucket List” ultimate trip promotion. Six lucky partners will earn an all-expense paid adventure trip to Dublin, Ireland, home to Exertis Almo’s parent company, Exertis/DCC Technology.

The contest period, which runs between now and March 31, 2023, is open to Exertis Almo reseller partners** and is based primarily on qualifying sponsor product purchases. The Ireland adventure trip will take place June 21-26, 2023. Details and registration are available on the Exertis Almo partner portal at access.almo.com (opens in new tab).

“The Ireland Bucket List promotion gives our partners an opportunity to win the ultimate trip to a place or for an activity on many bucket lists," Exertis Almo executive vice president and COO Sam Taylor explained. "Past trips have included everything from the Kentucky Derby and the Daytona 500 to salmon fishing in remote Alaska. We want to help make that wish a reality for our partners who are out there working hard every day to secure AV projects.”

Taylor said the Ireland Bucket List adventure trip includes round-trip airfare, four nights of hotel accommodations, delicious meals, whiskey and beer tasting, exclusive golf, and a tour of Dublin. Winners also have the opportunity to spend time with the executive team from Exertis/DCC—based in Dublin—to learn more about how their businesses can be elevated at the global level to facilitate projects all over the world.

The following Exertis Almo manufacturing partners are participating sponsors of the Ireland Bucket List promotion:

Atlona

Chief

C2G

Da-Lite

Wiremold

Vaddio

Luxul

Middle Atlantic

Epson

LG

Sharp/NEC

Samsung

Resellers Earn Bonuses for Attending Fall E4 Experience

Resellers have the opportunity to earn additional bonuses toward the Ireland Bucket List promotion by attending an E4 Experience, Exertis Almo’s traveling regional education and product showroom program.

**Some restrictions apply. Resellers should contact their Exertis Almo sales representatives for details.