Excellence in Product Innovation Awards Now Accepting Entries for 2024

Entries are now being accepted for NSCA's 10th annual Excellence in Product Innovation awards. This recognition program honors manufacturers and products that have a profound impact on systems integrators.

Any manufacturer that produces innovative technology solutions for installation by commercial integrators is eligible for this award. Industry manufacturers may nominate their own products.

[SCN Announces Pro AV Best in Market 2023 Award Winners]

Winners will be announced at NSCA’s 26th annual Business & Leadership Conference on Feb. 27-Feb. 29, 2024, in Irving, TX. In addition to naming a Grand Prize Winner, one winner will be named in each of the following categories:

Ease of Customization: Products that excel at interoperability and allow integrators to add value with custom solutions.

Products that excel at interoperability and allow integrators to add value with custom solutions. New Revenue Potential: Products that offer ways for integrators to add value through new offerings.

Products that offer ways for integrators to add value through new offerings. Recurring Revenue Potential: Solutions that make it easier for integrators to expand their managed services offerings.

Solutions that make it easier for integrators to expand their managed services offerings. Retrofit-/Installer-Friendly: Products that reduce installation time and secure profit margins.

Products that reduce installation time and secure profit margins. Technology Platform: Platforms for manufacturers to build from and push the industry forward.

Platforms for manufacturers to build from and push the industry forward. Trailblazing Innovation: Products that symbolize bold research and development to help reshape our industry.

Additional considerations are made during judging about how the product impacts user experience (scalability, versatility, deployment cost, ease of use, ROI, ADA compliance, energy efficiency, etc.).

[SCN Announces 2023 Stellar Service Awards]

“We regularly talk to NSCA members about how integrator-customer relationships are changing,” said NSCA executive director Tom LeBlanc. “Some of the new solutions being unveiled by manufacturers are helping integrators transform the way they do business and support these new customer demands. This awards program is one way to recognize manufacturers for what they bring to the industry.”

Entries are being accepted now through Jan. 12, 2024. NSCA members can save $200 per entry by contacting NSCA for a coupon code. An early-bird rate is also available through Dec. 8, 2023, for all submissions. Members and non-members that submit their products by Dec. 8 will save $50 per entry.