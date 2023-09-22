SCN Announces Pro AV Best in Market 2023 Award Winners

The SCN Best in Market (BiM) award winners have been announced, with six companies recognized in the inaugural program. The BiMs provide companies with the opportunity to highlight products that were new or newly upgraded within the last 12 months. Entries were judged based on a range of criteria by independent, third-party judges and editorial teams. Additional BiMs were presented by other Future AV brands, AV Technology and Sound & Video Contractor, which had initially created the awards program during the pandemic for companies that were unable to attend live events. And the SCN winners are…

AtlasIED IsoFlare Series

(Image credit: AtlasIED)

The new AtlasIED IsoFlare Series of premium ceiling loudspeakers represent AtlasIED’s highest-performance audio loudspeakers to date. Offering the latest techniques in transducer design, the new AtlasIED IsoFlare Series are equipped with concentrically aligned bass, midrange, and tweeter sections to provide customers with a true point source loudspeaker, ensuring wide and controlled dispersion for optimum coverage. The IsoFlare Series is the first outcome of AtlasIED’s strategic investment in Fyne Audio (termed, Atlas+Fyne) and uses a specialized core based on next-generation point source technology.

Ideal for luxury hotels, casinos, corporate facilities, and more the new IsoFlare series’ loudspeakers offer outstanding stereo imaging with constant directivity for more accurate and immersive sound quality. The series consists of seven models that include coaxial high-frequency compression drivers for consistent audio quality, high-performance crossover network for a captivating experience, and high-caliber transformers to prevent distortion.

Exertis Almo Xilica Solaro QR1

(Image credit: Xilica)

Available only through Exertis Almo, the Xilica Solaro QR1 is the only micro-format, configurable digital signal processor that enables significant cost savings by matching product features to application requirements while also allowing for flexible mounting scenarios. The Solaro QR1 is unique in that it is an 8x8 DSP in a quarter rack unit. It features card-based architecture that allows it to be tailored to the specific requirements of the project.

The Xilica Solaro QR1 creates a superior user experience with Microsoft Teams, eliminates third-party control systems with no-code programming, and leverages pre-built DSP designs for turnkey deployment. Cost of ownership is lowered with its agile, modular I/O that scales to meet functional demand. Other benefits include frictionless communication anywhere with an ultra-small footprint, support for BYOD in collaboration spaces with Gio USB and Gio Bluetooth connectivity, and Xilica HearClear acoustic echo cancellation for eliminating noise and echo on conference calls.

Extron DTP3 T 301 / DTP3 R 301

(Image credit: Extron)

In modern Pro AV applications that involve videoconferencing and collaborative tasks, USB connections have become as vital as video signals like HDMI. The Extron DTP3 T 301 and DTP3 R 301 enable long distance extension of HDMI, USB 2.0, and bidirectional RS-232 signals up to 330 feet (100 m) without compression over a single Cat 6A cable—simplifying installations and reducing equipment cost. These HDCP 2.3-compliant products support video resolutions up to 4K/60 at 4:4:4 color sampling.

The transmitter provides one HDMI input, one USB host port, and a mirrored HDMI output. The receiver features an HDMI output and a four-port USB hub. They provide exclusive professional-grade features such as USB HID device class filtering, EDID Minder for EDID management, and audio embedding/de-embedding. The power supply included with the receiver can be used to provide DC power to the transmitter over the one Cat 6A cable, making deployment even easier.

L-Acoustics L Series

(Image credit: L-Acoustics)

The L Series, including the L2 and L2D, is designed to work together or independently to produce sound consistency over the audience and improved rejection everywhere else, with an industry-leading SPL per line length, weight, and visual size. L2 is a full-range progressive line source element designed for medium to large-sized mobile and installation applications. Based on the patented Progressive Ultra-dense Line Source (PULS) technology, one L2 or L2D provides the same contour as four full-range line sources in a format that is 46% smaller and 40% lighter, thus reducing truck and storage space.

The combination of high component density in a single enclosure ensures proximity between them and the 16 channels of DSP, and amplification provided by the LA7.16 produces unprecedented control and sonic consistency. L2 is shaped in a progressive mechanical arrangement, producing 10 degrees of vertical control, and features four user-adjustable modules of Panflex to increase horizontal coverage flexibility.

Sony SRG-A40 & SRG-A12 4K PTZ Cameras

(Image credit: Sony)

Sony’s SRG-A40 and SRG-A12 4K PTZ cameras with built-in AI analytics offer improved usability and productivity—all without operating a computer. The new PTZ Auto Framing technology features automatic operation for quick and consistent object tracking and rediscovery. Multiple Auto Framing options for well-framed close-ups, waist-up, or full body images allow for creative freedom and customization. A combination of advanced and consistent recognition technologies are employed, including facial recognition that can even detect masked faces.

Both cameras feature an Exmor R CMOS sensor for high-quality, naturally vivid images with less noise. The SRG-A40 offers Clear Image Zoom technology, which digitally doubles the optical zoom from 20x to 30x in 4K or 40x in Full HD, while the SRG-A12 provides up to 12x zoom. With tele convert mode, the SRG-A40 can extend up to 80x zoom, while the SRG-A12 can extend up to 24x. A new tally light allows for easy identification of the active camera and tracking movements.

SurgeX Vertical Series+

(Image credit: SurgeX)

The SurgeX Vertical Series+ is a smart vertical power distribution unit (PDU) that delivers power distribution, quality assurance, and intelligent power management for space-constrained yet highly intelligent AV installations. Available in 8, 16, and 24 receptacle configurations, it can be installed easily with or alongside rack-mounted equipment to fit various project sizes, rack configurations, and power demands. The technological innovation of Vertical Series+ goes beyond the standard expectations for a PDU, with cloud-connected power management capabilities and advanced analytics.

It integrates with SurgeX CONNECT, a cloud-based software that enables remote monitoring and management of power health for compatible SurgeX devices. This allows integrators to control, configure, and deploy connected devices from the central dashboard, and leverage analytics to identify, resolve, and stop recurring power issues before they cause interruption. The Vertical Series+ features robust analytical software and monitoring capabilities, and will integrate with popular third-party control solutions to help integrators streamline management.