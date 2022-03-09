Evolve, Theatrixx Add New LED Display and Media Player to U.S. Market

Evolve Technology has expanded its partnership with Montreal-based Theatrixx Technologies by adding two new products to its inventory of Theatrixx equipment for sale, rent, and lease in the U.S.

The new products are the innovative, North American-designed xVision Nomad 2.6-millimeter indoor LED display and a first-of-its-kind hardware-based media player, the xPressCue. They join Evolve’s roster of Theatrixx video converters, power distribution equipment, and the 2.5-millimeter LED Totem, which have been available for the past year.

Evolve is the launch customer for the xVision Nomad 2.6-millimeter indoor LED display; it is the first company to take orders for and offer an inventory of those new LED panels for U.S. clients.

(Image credit: Evolve )

“Our new 2.6-millimeter display is the first to feature TPEP (Titanium and Polymer Edge Protection) technology that offers unparalleled LED protection," explained Jacques Tessier, CEO of Theatrixx Technologies. “Most LED products below 4 millimeters are fragile and therefore often viewed as a short-term investment. We are proud to introduce TPEP technology and bring a definitive solution to this problem. In addition, our new LED is one of the first with a 7,680Hz refresh rate. This means it has a greater dynamic range and color depth and can therefore be used successfully for XR production.”

“Evolve is known for bringing new and innovative products to market that will hold up to the rigors of the road and prove to be more reliable on site,” said Evolve CEO Tyler Mayne. “Theatrixx’s new LED display is robust and reliable with a workhorse cabinet. We have tested it and believe it will be a very roadworthy LED display for many applications. With a fine pixel pitch of 2.6 millimeters, it’s right in the sweet spot for the rental staging market.”

The new Theatrixx xPressCue is a hardware device, housed in a durable rack mount 1U enclosure, that addresses the playback needs of live-event professionals and currently has no equivalent on the market. It supports nearly all commonly used video, image, and audio formats and features instant playback, a next-generation SSD drive for quick loading, a high-speed USB 3.0 port for fast file transfer, and dedicated hardware for seamless 4K playback. In addition, the xPressCue is easy to use with no computer required for setup or operation; it offers control via its onboard OLED display and encoder, web-based interface, DMX, and more—plus native integration with Elgato StreamDeck controllers.

“Our xPressCue is a revolutionary, dedicated hardware product that finally brings a reliable, easy to use playback solution to the market,” said Tessier. “A big advantage of the system is its very easy learning curve, and the several ways it can be operated, making it a very flexible device. We spent a lot of time refining it to ensure maximum reliability, making it the ideal device for presentations requiring the highest level of content security and safety.”

“The Theatrixx xPressCue has already been very well received by our customers,” said Mayne. “It’s rugged and simple to operate with a GUI that’s very easy to use.”

Expanding its Theatrixx equipment roster reaffirms the strong relationship that Evolve and Theatrixx have forged, Mayne noted. “It’s one thing to resell a product but we invest in what we’re selling and that shows we wholeheartedly believe in Theatrixx’s products. Theatrixx stands behind its products designed and built in Canada and is very approachable with feedback and ideas for product enhancements and development. We’re excited to take advantage of all of Evolve’s business arms—sales, rentals, and leasing—to build a 360-degree relationship with Theatrixx and its products.”

"Despite the volatility of the pandemic market, we’ve enjoyed a very good first year with Evolve," Tessier said. "The goals of both our companies are very similar so our partnership has been an extremely good fit from the beginning.”