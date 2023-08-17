1 SOUND Amp Up an Esports Venue

1 SOUND has been busy of late. Check out how 1 SOUND loudspeakers are amping up esports, and a brand new Coaxial model the was recently released.

New Venue Elevates Esports Experience with 1 SOUND

(Image credit: 1 SOUND)

Adjacent to the Capital One Arena in the heart of downtown Washington, DC, District E Powered by Ticketmaster, which opened in late March, is an esports and entertainment venue that offers a unique and immersive gaming experience. With a prime location and partnerships with globally recognized esports teams including Team Liquid and Wizards District Gaming, District E spans nearly 14,000 square feet and stands as a hub for esports enthusiasts and fans.

From high-stakes esports matches to corporate events and viewing parties, District E's audio system needed to accommodate diverse programming and integrate seamlessly with LED video throughout the venue. Monumental Sports, an assembly of seven regional sports and gaming teams, turned to McCann Systems to design and install an AV system to create an elevated esports experience.

For the main gaming space, McCann selected 1 SOUND loudspeakers to create an optimal auditory environment. Two Tower LCC84 columns, which offer 120-degree dispersion and clarity technology, were positioned on each side of the main LED wall, utilizing the Tower Wall Bracket for mounting. Complementing the Towers were two WSUB45i Wall Subs, which were positioned below and flush to the wall, to enhance the low-frequency impact while keeping a low profile.

Beyond the main space, McCann incorporated Cannon C5i loudspeakers for sound reinforcement in other areas of the arena. For example, in the dining area, they were hung as pendants using the C-Clamp for the desired angles. The synergy between different audio components ensured a cohesive audio experience throughout the venue.

Spectators can follow the action on the three large-format LED video walls, two LED column displays, and two LED tickers featuring live stats. The arena also includes two locker rooms and scrimmage facilities packed with 98-inch screens, 32 individual gaming stations, public spaces with digital canvases, and complete food and beverage offerings with 13 displays and a 2×2 video wall.

The entire AV system operates on an AV-over-IP platform, seamlessly connecting various sources, including digital signage, BrightSign media players, and Apple TV 4K players. With 90 individual sources, the setup provides the versatility needed to accommodate District E's diverse programming needs.

“District E Powered by Ticketmaster reimagines the future of live experiences by bringing esports, latest technology, and community engagement together in a one-of-a-kind space," said Marla Ostroff, managing director of North America, Ticketmaster.

Everything to Know about 1 SOUND's New Cannon C4

(Image credit: 1 SOUND)

Meet the Cannon C4, the fully IP55 and saltwater resistant version of its 4-inch Cannon Coaxial model. The new C4 differs from the original C4 version because of its marine grade cable gland connector that comes with two feet of 16/2 gauge speaker wire in either black or white.

The Cannon C4’s build quality and design allows it to be an extremely compact loudspeaker for the sound quality, bandwidth, and SPL that it produces. 1 SOUND aims to work with you and provide brand support. The manufacturer will provide extra slack of the attached speaker wire on the C4 if requested for a specific installation design.

The Cannon Series are unique high-fidelity, full-range loudspeakers. Each model, C4, C5, C6, and C8, boasts extended low frequency remarkable for their size. These coaxial loudspeakers have a beautiful sound quality, where the mid-range is pronounced and projected. The Cannons have an elegant and substantial finish and design as well as a studio monitor sound at louder levels. Quickly, becoming the new commercial standard for the audio industry. The Cannons’ robust build, makes them IP55 indoor/outdoor rated and saltwater resistant, they are available in an ‘i’ version that has a screw terminal block connector. Like all 1 SOUND loudspeakers, custom colors and wood finishes are available.