Let the Games Begin

The esports revolution continues to grow, spanning colleges and universities across America. Like many other higher-education facilities, Grand Valley State University in Allendale, MI, was ready to create a permanent home for its esports club.

The Grand Valley State Laker Esports Center opened in January 2022 and has been an overwhelming success. According to John F. Klein, GVSU associate director and program manager, information technology, there was an esports club on campus for many years that would use lecture halls and other accommodations for events. But it was very makeshift, and nothing was established as the esports center.

Extron Pro AV solutions bring the new GVSU Laker Esports Center to life. (Image credit: Extron)

There certainly was a long-time yearning to have a place for gamers to call home, and a project was finally put in motion to get the Laker Esports Center up and running. “I have to give the new administration credit for that one,” Klein said. “We had tried for a few years off and on, and we're having trouble working it into the budget and getting attraction of the program. But as the administration saw the needs of the college change over time, they actually made this a priority to get this going for the esports program.”

Location, Location, Location

With funding allocated for an esports center, the next question was where to put it. “On our campus, the location is very tough,” Klein explained. “We have a lot going here and not enough buildings to hold it all. [The space we chose] was an underutilized space in our student center, the Kirkhof Center.”

The 999-square-foot area was used for many things in the past, from small performances to group meetings and even a comedy club. It had become underutilized in recent years, mainly because it was blocked off on all sides, with no windows or view of the outside world. Of course, with the lighting and displays demanded by gamers, this made the space ideal for esports.

While finding the right spot was a challenge, finding the right technology was not. GVSU and Extron are no strangers, as the campus is powered by many Extron solutions throughout its buildings. “The staff knew the capabilities would serve the Laker Esports Center well,” explained Joe da Silva, vice president of marketing for Extron. “They also knew that DTP systems work well with the wall-mount Samsung QB75R 75-inch digital signage displays [used in the center]. Using a selection of the same products simplified equipment management due to familiarity of capabilities and reduced backup equipment requirements."

This space was just geared toward the student community, making them feel part of the institution, which it was very refreshing.” John F. Klein, GVSU

That doesn’t mean there weren’t challenges. Innovative Communications joined on as the integrator with Extron and per da Silva, there were many room accommodations and infrastructure considerations to be made. There was a complete renovation of the 36x32.5-foot room that would become the Lakers centralized gaming hub, including the creation of a closet for most of the electronics and managing the floor space to allow for a coach’s station.

When it came to the Pro AV system, there needed to be sufficient power to meet the needs of multiple gaming computers simultaneously without impacting the main power supply, a multi-windowing requirement to enable simultaneous viewing of multiple stations, a way to keep the cables out of the way, and the twisted pair signal distribution to overcome distance challenges within the space and in the dining area directly outside of the room for additional viewing.

Making Connections

A bevy of technologies power the Laker Esport Center, including colorful and inviting LED lighting throughout, Alienware gaming computers paired with Dell 27-inch monitors, and NETGEAR GS105v5 five-port and GS108PP eight-port Gigabit Ethernet unmanaged switches, to name a few. But what brings it all together is Extron solutions.

In order to eliminate lag, maintain the desired resolution and refresh rates, and extend the action to the dining area, GVSU chose an Extron DTP system. “Primarily, the DTP CrossPoint 84 4K scaling presentation matrix switcher provides high-performance switching and signal extension, as well as an integrated audio processor and control processing,” said da Silva. “This streamlined integration and conserved rack space. GVSU also had experience with the product’s reliability and its built-in features and capabilities.”

Additionally, an Extron ShareLink Pro 500 wireless collaboration gateway provides connectivity for an authorized personal device from a coach or student to share content, such as a saved game technique or new game trailer. “To support the school’s Miracast devices, the installation includes the ShareLink Pro WFA 100 USB to Wi-Fi Miracast adapter for the gateway,” da Silva continued. “Content can also be streamed using an Extron SMP 351 H.264 media processor, facilitating distribution to remote locations on campus in real time, as well as recording gameplay for viewing at a later time.”

The DTP CrossPoint 4K matrix switcher serves as the central component for full audio system integration. It includes audio switching as well as breakaway from the active video sources. Mic/line inputs support the microphone system, which includes a lavalier and a floor stand-based unit available on one side of the room. "The DTP CrossPoint 4K provides DSP processing for the audio signals, while the integrated stereo amplifier drives the speakers in the facility," da Silva added. "Its integrated control processor is used to switch source material and adjust volume.”

Touchpanels make it easy to select content for each display within the center. (Image credit: Extron)

There are 7-inch TouchLink Pro touchpanels that work in concert with the IPCP Pro 355MQ xi control processor built into the DTP CrossPoint 4K matrix switcher. According to da Silva, the Extron touchpanels were selected because of their AV control capabilities and customizable interfaces. “The coach or a staff member can use the tabletop touchpanel at the coaching station or the wall-mounted unit under the displays to select what content is switched to each display within the center and extended to the three dining hall displays," he offered. "Usually, content follows or highlights game play. Other content can include player stats and standings."

GVSU also mounted a touchpanel in the equipment closet. While it has the same functionality as the others, the support staff typically uses it for general system management.

New Opportunities

The GVSU Laker Esports Center is producing great results. Not only do the current esports teams (which cover 19 game titles) have a fun and centralized place to play, it is attracting new gamers and students. In fact, GVSU plans to add classes on the business and technologies of esports, something the new center has the capabilities to host.

Gameplay can be viewed on displays in the dining hall directly outside the Laker Esports Center. (Image credit: Extron)

“It gave us the opportunity to do some new things in a student-oriented space,” Klein said. “Generally, all our spaces are geared toward instruction. This space was just geared toward the student community, making them feel part of the institution, which it was very refreshing. We made the space very inviting and very cool looking, and we gave it a nice high-tech feel with the lighting and the backlighting to the displays and other accents that make you want to come in there and just see what's going on.”

“It has been a very popular venue for students to hang out and take small breaks from their studies,” da Silva said. “Due to the success, the school has plans to increase the center’s hours going forward. Groups of students and even staff members have been spending time in the previously underutilized dining hall, watching and commenting on the gameplay. There are favorite players to watch and cheer on during intense interactions. Also, the dining hall displays are credited with boosting new esports club enrollments, resulting in more than 500 members and 12 teams to date.”