Equiva Announces Digital Signage Solution for Healthcare Organizations

Adding to its suite of health relationship management and patient engagement solutions, Equiva today unveiled its digital signage offering. This solution provides a flexible framework for healthcare organizations (HCOs) to create engaging experiences that deliver educational, informational and promotional offerings to patients, visitors, and staff across waiting rooms, high-traffic public areas and employee-only locations.

“Digital signage is often overlooked or is an afterthought in healthcare organizations, yet it provides numerous opportunities to support real-world needs of patients and visitors as well as the providers and organizations who deliver services to these individuals,” said Equiva CEO Nir Altman. “With continued advances in healthcare consumerization, HCOs must do more to engage captive waiting room audiences and share content that promotes their own organization. Our solution empowers HCOs to move forward with digital signage in a way that serves their strategic needs - quickly, flexibly, affordably and securely.”

(Image credit: Equiva)

According to Altman, many Equiva customers have seen solid results in using the company's tablet devices to engage with patients, and asked about new approaches to plan, deploy, and manage digital signage infrastructure in a more cohesive and cost-effective way. “Our solution addresses the needs of HCOs who face short-term budget realities to leverage existing hardware across multiple sites while also planning longer-term strategies aligned to overarching organizational priorities,” Altman added.

Equiva’s cloud-based digital signage solution is optimized for healthcare security demands and can be deployed in less than four weeks, with flexibility to create content and manage updates to meet the needs of individual departments and units while also supporting company-wide initiatives. The solution enhances the company’s health relationship management platform, an integrated omnichannel solution for collaborative, hyper-targeted digital health engagement.

In addition to supporting brand positioning, HCOs use public-facing signage to improve patient and visitor satisfaction by creating calming environments that reduce perceived wait times. Content can be delivered via digital signage to extend warm welcomes, advance health awareness, inspire wellness, promote timely events, and instill confidence by spotlighting key providers and highlighting service excellence.

Many organizations also use digital signage behind the scenes to engage and educate employees. “This is becoming increasingly important as HCOs seek to address today’s employee satisfaction initiatives," Atlman said. "Flexibility is key to address wide-ranging needs across employee populations in a timely fashion.”