Epson to Deliver Spectacular Projection Experiences at ISE 2020

Epson's BrightLink 1485 interactive digital whiteboard will be in the Epson stand 1-H90 at ISE 2020

The What: Epson announced it will be showcasing its extensive laser projection line-up and smart glasses at ISE 2020. From the laser-powered BrightLink® 1485Fi interactive display, to the high-end 30,000-lumen laser projector and an all-new ELPLX03 ultra short-throw lens, Epson says they will wow attendees with new projection possibilities and a wide range of display technology at Epson’s stand, #1-H90.

Show attendees will also experience a demonstration of Moverio® augmented reality (AR) smart glasses in association with Emozionella and Toledo Train Vision. Visitors to Epson’s booth can travel on a recreated tourist train discover the beautiful city of Toledo fully enhanced by Emozionella’s augmented reality experiences and recreated using Epson’s high lumen projectors.

The What Else: Epson also promises show attendees a show-stopping projection mapping experience. The visually stunning installation will revolve and transition through eight distinct and complex scenes displaying a variety of intricate graphics and projection mapping effects.

“Laser technology offers endless projection possibilities – from large-scale projection mapping onto buildings to space-changing, interactive digital experiences – and we continue to make immense strides with Epson 3LCD and laser technology to remain at the forefront of the projector market,” said Luis Artiz, director, Commercial Projectors and Head Mount Displays, Epson America, Inc. “We are excited to deliver a unique booth experience at ISE with our most complete range of technologically advanced line-up of laser projectors, interchangeable lenses, and smart glasses for augmented reality.”

The Bottom Line: In addition to these technologies, Epson will also show BrightLink interactive digital whiteboards, the Pro L-series high end laser projectors for live events, and lens options for their projectors including the ultra short-throw.

See all Epson’s technology mentioned here on display at ISE 2020 in stand #1-H90.