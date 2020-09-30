Epson Ships PowerLite 800F, 805F UST Projectors

The What: Epson is now shipping its budget-friendly PowerLite 800F for classrooms and PowerLite 805F for digital signage applications.

The What Else: These ultra-short-throw projectors offer flexible, 360-degree placement and a full stack of connectivity options including HDBaseT to illuminate spaces with images up to 130 inches. The PowerLite 800F and 805F feature built-in edge blending and split screen for scalable projection images when larger images are required and a 3LCD laser light engine for lasting reliability. For added convenience, users can wirelessly display content using Miracast via Epson’s iProjection app, and even mirror device photos, videos and apps.

Both projectors feature 5,000 lumens of color and white brightness with 1080p resolution and 20,000-hour laser light engines. They come with a full array of connectivity options, including three HDMI connections, HDBaseT, optional 5GHz wireless, two built-in speakers, and direct playback function via USB.

These PowerLite models come equipped with Epson’s new free content management software, along with the Epson Creative Content Projection app, combining operational and design elements to help drive efficiency and creativity. With the new software, users can combine and customize videos and photos, use existing preset or uploaded filters to deliver unique effects, and display timely content with convenient scheduling and playlist functions. Epson’s Creative Projection app offers impromptu iOS device messaging and selection with touchscreen capabilities for image adjustments and displaying device content on the projector.

Equipped with remote management and control tools, the PowerLite 800F and 805F are designed to deliver sharp, colorful images, even in small spaces.

“Projection provides a reliable and flexible tool as companies adapt to changes in consumer behavior and educators work to stay more connected with students while adjusting to new forms of learning,” said Remi Del Mar, product manager, Epson America, Inc. “In today’s more spread-out, social-distancing classrooms and meeting rooms, larger display sizes are crucial. The new PowerLite models provide affordable, easy-to-use solutions to help deliver clear, impactful, and relevant content, while optimizing existing spaces.”

The Bottom Line: As businesses and educators continue to adapt to social distancing needs, Epson’s new ultra-short-throw laser solutions help boost engagement while delivering informational content across education, retail, entertainment, and hospitality environments. Combined with user-friendly software, robust connectivity, and flexible installation, the new projectors transform spaces and offer easy reading from nearly anywhere in the room.

The Epson PowerLite 800F and 805F projectors are available now through authorized resellers.