Epson Ships New BrightLink Interactive Ultra Short-Throw Laser Projectors

The What: Epson has announced availability for its new BrightLink interactive laser displays. The BrightLink 1485Fi is now shipping and the BrightLink 1480Fi will ship in March 2020.

The What Else: The flexible BrightLink 1485Fi projects both 100-inch images in 16:9 aspect ratio and super-wide 120-inch 16:6 images, offering up to 95 percent more interactive space compared to a 75-inch flat panel. The 1485Fi and 1480Fi also support split-screen display, allowing users to show content from up to as many as four devices simultaneously, including PCs, document cameras, the electronic whiteboard or network-connected devices. In addition, the 1485Fi allows for operation with touch and pen-enabled interactivity, allowing up to eight users to collaborate at once. Designed for easy collaboration, both new BrightLink models support PC-free whiteboarding, printing, emailing, and more.

Additional features include improved cable management, with the BrightLink 1485Fi offering an HDBaseT control pad that supports video, audio, and interactive functions, reducing the number of cables; built-in wireless, with free Epson iProjection software enabling users to connect, display, and share content simultaneously to/from up to 50 connected devices, and support for Miracast. The projectors also come with a one-year subscription of SMART Learning Suite, with support for SMART Notebook, SMART amp, SMART lab, SMART Learning Suite Online, and more.

“These new BrightLink models are ideal for both classroom and meeting room use, providing a large laser display with interactive capabilities to increase collaboration, engagement, and productivity,” said Tom Piche, product manager, projectors, Epson America, Inc. “As true collaboration devices, the new models integrate the utility of an electronic whiteboard, projector, and interactive display to transform virtually any flat surface into a digital whiteboard and interactive space that doesn’t require a computer or software.”

The Bottom Line: These 3LCD interactive laser displays provide 5,000 lumens of color and white brightness and a virtually maintenance-free 20,000-hour laser light source with no lamps for reliable, ultra-bright displays for reading, instruction, and communication. In addition, the BrightLink 1485Fi offers a new 16:6 widescreen display option for creating an ultra-wide display up to 120 inches.

The Epson BrightLink 1485Fi is available now for $2,850 (education pricing) and the BrightLink 1480Fi will be available in March 2020, with pricing available closer to shipping.