Epson Now Shipping New 20,000-Lumen Large-Venue Laser Projector

The What: Epson has begun shipping its new Pro L20000UNL large-venue laser projector with 20,000 lumens. The Pro L20000UNL delivers premium projection with enhanced installation tools in a compact form factor.

The What Else: The large-venue Pro L20000UNL laser projector features full HD WUXGA resolution and up to 20,000 lumens of white and color brightness to deliver large images. In addition, the new projector incorporates a laser light engine and electrostatic air filter to provide virtually maintenance-free operation for up to 20,000 hours. The new projector comes equipped with frame interpolation for fast-moving images, along with a wide lens shift and support for a range of optional lenses (sold separately), including a zero-offset ultra-short-throw lens. The new projector also features a robust stainless-steel frame body structure for added durability.The new projector is also available in white (the Pro L20002UNL).

“Epson prides itself on being innovative and we are thrilled to incorporate the latest advancements to our Pro L large-venue laser projector lineup,” said Ramzi Shakra, product manager, large venue projectors. “Our customers are using projection technology in unique and demanding applications. We have incorporated their feedback and raised the bar in terms of image quality and high brightness with thoughtful features that simplify installations and enhance reliability. Examples of this, include a mechanical shutter and automated multi-projector tiling assist powered by our unique built-in cameras.”

The Bottom Line: The Epson Pro L20000UNL and Pro L20002UNL feature interchangeable interface boards, a sealed light engine and optical unit for demanding environments, software for easier multi-projector setup, and compatibility with Epson’s current lens family to allow integration with existing lens fleets.

The projectors are available now through authorized resellers. The laser projectors come with a limited warranty of three years or 20,000 hours, whichever comes first.