Epson Launches PowerLite Pilot 3 Projector Connection and Control Box

The What: Epson introduced the PowerLite Pilot 3 projector connection and control box, a wall-mounted A/V solution for Epson short-throw and ultra short-throw projectors.

The What Else: The PowerLite Pilot 3 provides consolidated cable management and streamlined control of classroom A/V devices. With 3x HDMI control buttons (including one MHL), teachers can select the source from an array of connected classroom devices, as well as display two sources side-by-side onscreen at once using a projector’s split screen feature.

It also features large, individual source buttons that match Epson projector inputs. Teachers can control power, A/V mute, volume, and sources without the need for a remote control for all connected high-definition A/V devices. Teachers can additionally connect and charge an MHL-enabled device via the MHL/HDMI port2.

The Bottom Line: The PowerLite Pilot 3 helps educators maximize cable management, control classroom projectors, and streamline source switching and volume control.