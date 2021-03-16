Epson Launches EB-PU1000 Range of Compact Large-Venue Laser Projectors

The What: Epson has launched seven new compact and lightweight 3LCD laser projectors ranging from 6,000 to 10,000 lumens. Joining Epson’s Pro Series interchangeable lens projectors, the new models pair seamlessly with Epson’s existing lens family to deliver bright, true-to-life images for corporate, higher education, visitor attractions, and signage applications.

The What Else: Available in brightnesses of 6K, 7K, 8.5K and 10K lumens, the projectors include advanced installation features, WUXGA resolution with 4K enhancement, and support Epson’s software for content management and remote monitoring and control. Plus, the new projectors are powered by a virtually maintenance-free, 20,000-hour laser light source with no lamps to replace and feature a built-in media player with network content upload.

“Building on the success of Epson’s extensive high lumen displays, the new projectors bring end users more versatility and flexibility for a wide range of installations,” said Ramzi Shakra, product manager, large venue projectors, Epson America. “The new series pack helpful installation tools in a compact, lightweight design to deliver large-scale, extremely bright displays for single or multi-projector setups.”

The Bottom Line: The white EB-PU1006W (6,000 lumens), EB-PU1007W (7,000 lumens), EB-PU1008W (8,500 lumens), and EB-PU2010W (10,000 lumens) and black EB-PU1007B (7,000 lumens), EB-PU1008B (8,500 lumens) and EB-PU2010B (10,000 lumens) will be available later in 2021.