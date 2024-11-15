Epson Helps Artists Reach New Boundaries in Museum Diorama Hall

The Natural History Museums of Los Angeles County has restored and reopened a diorama hall that has been closed for decades at NHM in Exposition Park. Passionate about sustainability and committed to protecting the environment—two themes of the artwork—Epson worked with the artists and exhibition teams, providing PowerLite laser projectors to help light up their immersive scenes that highlight the evolution of local habitats, landscapes and species.

In celebration of the 100th anniversary of the diorama halls, the museum invited contemporary artists to submit proposals for a new exhibit, Reframing Dioramas: The Art of Preserving Wilderness. Two out of the three proposals chosen—“The Ever-Changing Flow: A Multimedia Diorama” by artist Lauren Schoth and “Special Species–A Delicate Moment in Time” by artists Jason Chang (RFX1), Joel Fernando, and Yesenia Prieto—include video elements.

“Dioramas have a unique power to spark curiosity, inspire wonder and foster exploration and discovery,” said Amy Hood, director, communications, Natural History Museums of Los Angeles County. “We are overwhelmed by the talent that this diverse group of artists has brought to this exhibit and grateful to them for bringing in support from Epson, a large technology partner who is equally passionate about saving our planet and making an impact through art.”

[How 33 Epson Projectors Power Immersive Learning for Medical Students]

Schoth played a crucial role in bringing in Epson for this project. Born and raised in Los Angeles, Schoth grew to have an appreciation for the city’s historical landmarks and the forces that shaped its landscape. After experimenting in projection mapping at Penn State University, Schoth started following online communities with likeminded visionaries. This led her to Sean Mason, chief creative officer at A3 Visual who oversees all projection installations. “The technical perspective of this project really drew me in and how it is changing the ways museums look at displays and dioramas,” noted Mason. “Traditionally, low tech has been used in dioramas and I wanted to push the limits with this project. I had worked with Epson previously and knew with its extensive lineup of projectors, they’d be an ideal partner for this intricate display.”

Mason worked with Epson to identify the best solutions, ultimately using three PowerLite 805F ultra short throw projectors to take visitors through five scenes showcasing the evolution of the biome. Aligning with Epson’s environmental pursuit and core priority to support artists in sharing impactful stories, this was a perfect match for the Epson projector team. “We’re not just providing illumination tools; we believe in the messages behind the artists’ passion and drive to visualize their stories and make an impact,” said Remi Del Mar, senior product manager, Epson America.

After providing support to Schoth, she introduced the Epson team to artists RFX1, Fernando, and Prieto who needed projection for “Special Species–A Delicate Moment in Time”. A vibrant, multicolored mix of projection, changing lights and handcrafted, animated piñata alebrije (fantastical Mexican folk-art sculptures), this diorama takes viewers through a hypnotic journey underscoring the importance of environment, community preservation and connectedness. “Our goal," Fernando said, "was to mix traditional art form with more cutting-edge technology to connect with a wider audience, especially the younger generations. We wanted to raise awareness around the consequences and ripple effect of human actions.”

Get the AVTechnology Newsletter A daily selection of features, industry news, and analysis for AV/IT professionals. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Fernando worked closely with Epson to identify the ideal projectors for this installation that involved a tight, restricted space and a variety of challenging surfaces to be projected onto. The projectors also needed to be bright enough to combat light coming in from several spotlights. Pairing the PowerLite L630SU short throw laser projectors with advanced blending and mapping, Fernando was able to fill an ultra-wide curved background while projecting onto static alebrije sculptures, turning an otherwise still diorama into an ever evolving display that captures delicate moments in time. “Working with Epson far exceeded my expectations, said Fernando. “These projectors provided the perfect balance of technical power and ease-of-use allowing me to focus on the art rather than the technology.” Amongst the traditional taxidermy displays in the newly restored diorama hall, the “Special Species – A Delicate Moment in Time” boldly pushes the boundaries of what dioramas can be through the union of technology and art.

[Adele to Enter Guinness Book of World Records with Largest Outdoor Video Wall]

“When asked to support this group of artists in their mission to raise awareness about California’s unique species and the effects of disrupted ecosystems, we didn’t hesitate to join,” said Chris Teguh, product manager, Epson America. "Projection has the ability to blend seamlessly into different environments and transform any surface into a dynamic storytelling canvas. With projection, the only limit is imagination, and we are proud to offer technology that empowers artists to tell their stories in impactful ways."