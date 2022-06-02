Epson at InfoComm 2022: What to Know about Its Breakthrough Laser Projectors

Epson (opens in new tab), a top-selling projector brand worldwide, announced it will showcase its latest 3-chip, 3LCD laser projection solutions at InfoComm 2022 in booth #N2331, including the world’s smallest and lightest 20,000-lumen and 10,000-lumen laser projectors. From large, super-wide options for remote and in-person participation in today’s hybrid environments to experiential and large-venue projection worth remembering, Epson will immerse showgoers in stunning projection technology and provide a full view of its impressive installation and setup tools across a range of markets, including large venue, education, corporate and digital signage. Epson’s solutions will be on display at InfoComm in Las Vegas from June 8-10.

“After two years of being away, Epson is eager to be back at InfoComm with our fellow AV peers and be able to demonstrate our latest projection technology in person,” said Ramzi Shakra, product manager, large venue projectors, Epson America. “Epson is committed to building large, spectacular and immersive display solutions that efficiently and cost effectively deliver extra-large viewing along with transformative and experiential experiences in virtually any environment.”

Shown for the first time in the U.S., Epson will highlight its new ultra-compact 13,000, 16,000 and 20,000 lumen projectors, including the EB-PU2220B and EB-PU2120W projectors which are 60% smaller and 50% lighter than the previous generation 20,000-lumen projector. With their significantly reduced size and weight and advanced tool set, the new models are engineered to simplify installation and reduce maintenance.

Meetings and collaboration in today’s corporate world are now primarily playing out on screen. At InfoComm, Epson will showcase the future of hybrid meeting rooms with big, bright and ultra-wide display solutions that enable everyone to see, be seen and have an equal presence, while still having room for presentations, chats, working documents, and more. Epson display solutions work seamlessly with collaboration tools like Microsoft Teams and Zoom and offer the ability to scale and deliver wider aspect ratios—delivering collaboration in a hybrid work environment that flat panels just can’t accomplish.

From small, captivating experiential moments to larger-than-life immersive applications and hybrid meeting rooms, Epson will showcase its breadth of display solutions—ranging from 2,000-30,000 lumens—and top-quality applications for endless possibilities through illumination.

