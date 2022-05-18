Epson Projectors Create Innovative 360-Degree, Immersive Experience in Nashville

Quick to adjust and adapt to an ever-changing environment, Nightscape worked with technology company Clair Global to leverage Epson projectors for its 360-degree projection-mapped creative entertainment space. Equipped with flexible projectors that blend into the space while providing vibrant, eye-popping visuals, Nightscape is a Nashville, TN-based experiential production and creative content company that is redefining how people interact with physical spaces.

Built to provide immersive, multisensory experiences to transport guests into different times, places and worlds, the flagship venue opened in April 2022 in Nashville’s Gulch neighborhood.

“When building out our state-of-the-art 360-degree projection mapped venue, Epson’s projectors were instrumental in helping to bring our vision to life,” said Mike Weinberg, CEO and founder of Nightscape. “Their team worked hand-in-hand with ours every step of the way, with excellent communication and a consistent problem-solving mentality that put us in a great position to succeed from day one."

(Image credit: Epson)

The Nightscape venue offers a blank canvas for creative minds. The main space is equipped with 10 Epson Pro L1490UNL and four Epson EB-PU1008W laser projectors along with three Epson EB-PU2010W laser projectors—the world’s lightest and smallest 10,000 lumen projector. The projectors are rigged and illuminating from all directions, continuously casting visuals on the walls and ceilings to create a sense of complete immersion for guests. The Epson laser projectors fill 360-degrees of space with stunning color and impressive brightness in a compact, white chassis that blends into the space to deliver the illusion of different environments without interference from the technology.

“Experiential environments are on the rise and with the ability to deliver a range of dynamic worlds in one space, Nightscape is offering something magical that today’s consumers crave,” said Ramzi Shakra, project manager, Epson America. “Weinberg’s new venue breaks down barriers to offer endless entertainment possibilities—and creativity—and Epson is proud to be a part of it.”

(Image credit: Epson)

Nightscape is revolutionizing how events and moments are curated, igniting new possibilities for brand activations, culinary adventures, new product launches, fundraisers, artist showcases, sports watch parties, and much more. Its flagship Nashville location utilizes multisensory immersion to engage guests via 360-degree projection mapping, spatial audio, unique cuisines, modular furniture, and scent elements that collectively transport guests to any time or place.

Epson Pro Series projectors provide creative possibilities and unparalleled audience experiences. Using state-of-the-art 3LCD technology to deliver exceptional color output and durability, the Pro Series combine uncompromising image quality with sophisticated software and a range of available mounts, frames and lenses to overcome challenging space restrictions and transform venues—bringing events and spaces to life.