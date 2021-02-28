Topics

EPOS Introduces the ADAPT 100 Series for Hybrid Working

EPOS' ADAPT 100 Series of wired headsets are designed for the demands of today's hybrid workplace.

EPOS ADAPT 100 Series
(Image credit: EPOS)

The What: EPOS has launched the ADAPT Series, a headset engineered for the hybrid professional. The company says the ADAPT 100 Series boasts "outstanding" audio quality aimed at boosting concentration and ensuring seamless communication on demand.

The What Else: The ADAPT 100 Series is built specifically to address the needs of the hybrid workforce, with smart audio technology to ensure uncompromised performance both on-the-go or in the office. The ADAPT 100 Series uses EPOS Voice technology with a noise-cancelling microphone to optimize the user’s voice and enhance their calls, and integrated EPOS ActiveGard technology protects users from acoustic shock. The series is also equipped with cross-functional capabilities to simultaneously enable a superior listening experience, free from disruption—allowing it to meet increasingly overlapping personal and business needs.

The Bottom Line: In addition to a stylish look, the ADAPT 100 Series is built for user flexibility and all-day comfort, featuring large on-ear leatherette or foam earpads and an ergonomic, lightweight design. A discreet boom arm that neatly folds away into the headset when not in use allows for seamless transition between calls and other tasks.