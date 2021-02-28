EPOS Introduces the ADAPT 100 Series for Hybrid Working

The What: EPOS has launched the ADAPT Series, a headset engineered for the hybrid professional. The company says the ADAPT 100 Series boasts "outstanding" audio quality aimed at boosting concentration and ensuring seamless communication on demand.

The What Else: The ADAPT 100 Series is built specifically to address the needs of the hybrid workforce, with smart audio technology to ensure uncompromised performance both on-the-go or in the office. The ADAPT 100 Series uses EPOS Voice technology with a noise-cancelling microphone to optimize the user’s voice and enhance their calls, and integrated EPOS ActiveGard technology protects users from acoustic shock. The series is also equipped with cross-functional capabilities to simultaneously enable a superior listening experience, free from disruption—allowing it to meet increasingly overlapping personal and business needs.

The Bottom Line: In addition to a stylish look, the ADAPT 100 Series is built for user flexibility and all-day comfort, featuring large on-ear leatherette or foam earpads and an ergonomic, lightweight design. A discreet boom arm that neatly folds away into the headset when not in use allows for seamless transition between calls and other tasks.