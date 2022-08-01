Enhanced, Pulsating Sound Keeps the Mood Upbeat at the Rosebar Lounge

At the Rosebar Lounge, the mood throughout the venue is one of ‘anything is possible.’ Club management has taken the liberty to create an exciting atmosphere, where the best drinks and an inspired decor create a feeling of unlimited possibility. This attitude certainly extends to the house audio system, which was recently upgraded to include a healthy assortment of loudspeakers drawn from the E11EVEN Sound by DAS Audio series (opens in new tab).

Willy-Tech Services of Miami, FL, an AV systems integration firm working in close coordination with DAS Audio, have combined their expertise to develop a sound reinforcement system capable of delivering the high energy atmosphere that makes the Rosebar Lounge a must-visit destination when in the Washington, D.C. area. Willy-Tech Services lead engineer and owner/operator Guillermo Rodriguez handled the installation. DAS Audio’s John Fiorito designed, managed, and commissioned the new system while Geovanni Ortiz of DAS Audio used Rational Acoustic’s SMAART software for complete loudspeaker optimization.

(Image credit: Rosebud Lounge)

“The Rosebar Lounge has a 1500-square-foot dance space and VIP Lounge area with a capacity for roughly 200 people, along with a 2000-square-foot heated outside patio area with a bar that can accommodate another 300 people,” Rodriguez explained. “The venue hosts both live music and DJs. The type of music in the main room can best be described as hip-hop and Top 40 while the outdoor patio features an open-format style. It was critically important that the new sound system be capable of delivering high impact sound and, without a doubt, the E11EVEN Sound by DAS Audio setup that John Fiorito penned does just that.”

For the main room, Fiorito specified four E11EVEN Sound by DAS Audio ES-10 2-way point source loudspeakers. To provide low-frequency support, these are augmented by eight E11EVEN Sound ES-212 compact bass-reflex subwoofers. At the DJ booth, the setup includes two E11EVEN Sound ES-10 2-Way point source loudspeakers, along with an ESBR18 passive direct radiation subwoofer.

(Image credit: Rosebud Lounge)

“The ES-212 subwoofers provide a very warm, articulate punch,” Rodriguez commented on the setup. “The dual 12-inch enclosures are placed under the VIP seating throughout the inside lounge space. The ES-212 subs have a small footprint and are easily hidden, but they have a powerful presence and people have responded very favorably to the sound they produce.”

Out on the patio, with its new retractable roof, the audio setup includes eight DAS Audio ARTEC-312.96 compact 2-way full-range loudspeaker enclosures, which are augmented by five E11EVEN Sound by DAS Audio ESBR218 high-power passive subwoofers. “This combination of loudspeakers out on the patio hit a home run,” Rodriguez commented. “They provide great coverage and terrific audio quality throughout the entire area.”

(Image credit: DAS Audio)

For signal processing and power amplification, the accompanying equipment rack includes a healthy assortment of E11EVEN Sound by DAS Audio EP-14K2 2-channel power amplifiers with 8800 watts per amplifier. Signal processing for the system includes a BSS Audio BLU-100 signal processor and a BLU-BOB2 Break-Out Box output expander.

Today’s sound reinforcement installations typically involve a myriad of equipment and, as a result, questions invariably arise which means responsive customer and technical support services are crucial. In this regard, Rodriguez finds DAS Audio best in class. “The entire DAS Audio team is a pleasure to work with,” Rodriguez said. “Not only do they understand the complexities and logistics involved in today’s high-end installations, they also recognize the importance of being involved with their dealers to keep a project on schedule. The DAS team is hard to beat.”

The installation of the new sound system at the Rosebar Lounge took place in April 2022 and, since that time, the installation has received compliments from customers and staff alike. “The new DAS Audio sound system is nothing short of terrific,” said Oscar Guardado, owner and general manager of the Rosebar Lounge. “It sounds awesome and has made a huge impact on our customers. There is a new energy level that permeates every corner of the venue—and that keeps our customers dancing and socializing like never before. My heartfelt thanks to both Guillermo at Willy-Tech Services and to everyone at DAS Audio.”