Elo Launches Google Play-Certified Interactive Display Line

The What: Elo has upgraded its Android-based I-Series, PayPoint, PayPoint Plus, and Backpack products, with the availability of Google Play Services across its full line of 10- to 70-inch interactive solutions.

The What Else: Elo’s new 3.0 generation of Android products enable access to the latest Google Mobile Services apps, including Google Chrome, YouTube, Play Store access, and the many Google APIs, such as location services, push notifications and automated app updates. This enables Elo customers to deploy Google-capable devices across multiple touchpoints, creating the exact solutions to meet their customers’ needs.

“As a leader in Android solutions for the enterprise, we saw a need from our customers invested in the Google ecosystem to have access to these features,” said Craig Witsoe, CEO, Elo. “This certification enables businesses to utilize the standardization and integration capabilities of Google Managed Services to optimize solutions in their physical locations. Thanks to Elo’s strong partnership with Google, our customers can now choose Google Play Services-ready solutions across a full range of interactive products for virtually any use case.”

Elo Android solutions available with Google Play Services include:

I-Series 3.0 for Android: Available in 10-, 15-, and 22-inch sizes, Elo’s I-Series Android devices can be configured with any combination of Elo Edge Connect peripherals allowing it to morph into virtually any solution. The versatile I-Series line has been deployed across the globe in solutions ranging across POS, self-order, self-checkout, wayfinding, product selector, point-of-information, and price checker applications.

PayPoint for Android 3.0 and PayPoint Plus for Android 3.0: These all-in-one mPOS devices bring an iconic style to point of sale in a self-contained system that includes a built-in barcode scanner, cash drawer, and printer. The distinctive modern aesthetic is ideal for retail, hospitality, restaurants, and entertainment venues.

Elo Backpack 3.0: The powerful Elo Backpack Android compute engine transforms Elo touchscreen monitors, open-frame displays, and interactive signage displays into commercial-grade systems capable of running audio and video content, interactive HTML webpages, and Android-based apps. Thanks to Elo’s unified architecture, the Backpack is compatible across Elo’s full range of 10- to 70-inch products, enabling partners and customers the flexibility to create virtually any interactive application using a single platform.

Elo Android solutions, including the new 3.0 products, all come EloView-ready, running Android 8.1 on the Qualcomm Snapdragon octa-core processor.

With EloView, Elo customers can securely deploy and manage a large network of interactive Android-connected systems, reducing operating costs. Devices across any number of locations can be updated with the latest operating system (OS) updates, software patches, or content seamlessly from one central point. With one architecture, EloView customers can align all devices to the same OS and management platform, creating a coherent digital fabric while realizing significant cost reduction and simplification.

The Bottom Line: Android solutions are well suited for enterprise applications, from self-service and point-of-sale to wayfinding, corporate meeting room management, restaurant, kitchen, and industrial automation. In addition, Google Play Services provides core functionalities, including authentication, synchronized contacts, access to the latest user privacy settings, and higher quality, more energy efficient, location-based services. Google Play Services also allows Elo customers to take advantage of the latest in WebView, push-notification technology, Firebase Messaging, location services, YouTube control, immersive maps, and APIs for device management.