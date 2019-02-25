Elite ProAV Launches Pro Frame Series Screens

The What: Elite ProAV has launched the Pro Frame Series projection screen for conference rooms, training facilities, and hospitality venues.

The What Else: The Pro Frame Series comes with the company’s CineWhite (matte white) 1.1-gain tensioned material, which is 4K/8K Ultra HD compatible and offers a wide, 180-degree viewing angle with black backing. It comes in 16:9 aspect ratio in 100-, 120-, 135-, and 150-inch sizes. It has a five-year manufacturer’s warranty and lifetime tech support by Elite’s service team.

The Bottom Line: Engineered for a variety of commercial uses, it features a matte-black anodized aluminum framework that is designed to assemble quickly. The end result is a low-maintenance, high-quality video display and the sleek profile avoids collecting dust.