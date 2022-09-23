Electrosonic Has a Massive New Corporate Headquarters and Production Facility

Electrosonic (opens in new tab) celebrated the relocation and grand opening of its new corporate headquarters and production facility in Orlando, FL, effective September 19th.



The relocation to a new corporate headquarters is a testament to Electrosonic’s hyper-focused commitment to its customers. “Since its founding, Electrosonic has been devoted to relentlessly advancing the support we provide to our customers," said Electrosonic president and managing director Ewan Smith. "This new headquarters will bolster our ability to do just that and deliver quality-made solutions and systems to our customers here in Orlando, throughout Florida and the East Coast as well as bolster our footprint throughout the U.S. and abroad.”

The new facility is a substantial improvement from Electrosonic’s previous HQ in Orlando, at more than 4.5 times the size the 34,000-square-foot facility demonstrates the company’s commitment to expanding and setting down strong deep-seated roots at the heart of the state. The new facilities will comprise of more than 11,000 square feet of office space for the company’s ever-growing engineering and project management teams as well as a combined 21,500 square feet of production and warehousing facilities. This will allow Electrosonic to build, test, mockup and store large systems closer to their customers in the region, lowering logistical costs and project timeframes.