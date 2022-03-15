Electrosonic Appoints Simon Hemming New Global Chief Financial Officer

Electrosonic, a leading experiential technology company, announced that Simon Hemming has been appointed as the new global chief financial officer of Electrosonic Group.

Hemming is a seasoned financial powerhouse, bringing 25-plus years of experience holding prominent roles within the construction, engineering, and consulting industries. He joins Electrosonic from China Construction America. He served as deputy chief financial officer of their Americas holding company and CFO of their major construction divisions in the U.S. Before that role, Hemming held other prominent positions during his successful career for companies like Louis Berger (now WSP), Worley, Parsons, and Fluor.

(Image credit: Electrosonic)

Hemming will be responsible for leading the finance function across all three divisions of the Electrosonic Group, including design consulting, system integration, and support and managed services for EMEA and the Americas. “The amazing work that I see coming out of Electrosonic is something to marvel at," said Hemming. "I’ve never been so thrilled to start something new, and I’m looking forward to supporting Electrosonic’s talented professionals across the globe to continue to grow what’s fast becoming the experiential technology company.”

Hemming has an international background having assignment locations that included the UK, Mainland Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Far East, South America, and North America. That experience has given Hemming a strong skillset in supporting global teams and functions, vital to Electrosonic’s worldwide reach and local support mantra. With strong IT, systems implementation, and business intelligence expertise, he brings the talent and business acumen to make the ES group more efficient and agile.

“We are excited to have Simon join our team," said Ewan Smith, president and managing director of Electrosonic Group. "He brings an abundance of experience as CFO for engineering and consulting-focused companies that will be invaluable in helping us profitably grow through 2022 and beyond.”