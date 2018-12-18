Electro-Voice Expands EVID Loudspeaker Family

The What: Electro-Voice has introduced three new additions to its EVID family —which it calls "one of the industry’s most complete portfolios of commercial loudspeaker solutions." The C4.2LP, C6.2, and P6.2 join the EVID product lineup, which includes acoustically and aesthetically matched ceiling-mount, flush-mount, pendant-mount, and surface-mount models suitable for installation in spaces of every shape and size, indoors or outdoors, according to the company.

The What Else: The C4.2LP is a two-way full-range ceiling speaker with a 4-inch woofer and a 0.75-inch HF driver. Its low-profile design offers a mounting depth of 3.75-inches, ideal for tighter spaces. The C4.2LP’s wiring runs from the side of the unit for additional ease of installation. The C6.2 is a two-way full-range ceiling speaker with a 6.5-inch woofer and a 1-inch HF driver. Both the new ceiling models have the same diameter as the existing EVID 8-inch ceiling speakers, ensuring consistent appearance across multi-model installations. Sold in pairs and available in white, both include a 30 watt transformer with an 8 ohm bypass option, and are UL1480A and CSA 22.2 No. 205 certified for indoor use.

The P6.2 is a two-way full-range pendant speaker with 6.5-inch woofer and 1-inch HF driver. Its magnetic grille allows for easier servicing and installation. Sold per piece and available in black and white, the P6.2 includes a 30 watt transformer with an 8 ohm bypass option, and is UL1480A and CSA 22.2 No. 205 certified for indoor and outdoor use.

The Bottom Line: As with all EVID speakers, these three new models are designed with both the contractor and the listener in mind, combining unique timesaving features to simplify installation with best-in-class audio performance, excellent value, low-profile looks, and robust reliability, according to Electro-Voice.