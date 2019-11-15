Electro Acoustics Adds to Executive Team

Electro Acoustics (EA) has added to its executive team with the promotion of Luke Jordan, PMP, CTS-I and Sam Jordan. Luke will serve as vice president and co-steward, while Sam will serve as general manager and co-steward.

"Electro Acoustics is entering the second generation of leadership as sons Sam and Luke join the leadership team and share in company ownership," said Chris Jordan, president and chief steward, Electro Acoustics. " We are excited to see the values of stewarding our company, employees, and clients extend to the next generation. Core values at EA will continue to be stewardship, craftmanship, relationship, and a positive, get-it-done attitude!"

[Planning for a Smooth Succession]

Luke is now responsible for external activities like achieving revenue targets, keeping up with market trends, community outreach, and industry engagement.

Sam will now be responsible for internal activities such as building the EA team, company culture, finance, and overall quality and performance.