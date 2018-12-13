Eiki International Releases EK-623UW 6,000 Lumen Laser Projector

The What: Eiki International has released the EK-623UW (white chassis) WUXGA (1,920 X 1,200) laser projector.

The What Else: The EK-623UW has fine-tuned white and color co-ordinates that cover 97% of Rec. 709 (HDTV primary color space). The unit’s 6,000 Lumen brightness and 100,000:1 contrast ratio (with Extreme Black Mode) make this projector an ideal choice for the reproduction of both text and images.

The unit’s 360-degree free orientation projection capabilities (vertical and horizontal) facilitate maximum installation versatility in any room. With its Lens Shift values of (Horizontal) +/- 15 %, (Vertical): +/- 50%, Keystone Correction H: +/- 20 °, V: +/- 20 °, with 4-Corner capability, and the availability of eight optional lenses, including a .36:1 Ultra Short Throw lens, the new EK-623UW can easily adapt to most any environment and deliver terrific results. Combine this with its picture in picture and picture by picture capability and the EK-623UW provides unparalleled versatility.

In addition to its flexible orientation traits, the EK-623UW offers a wealth of connectivity options. Users will find ports for HDBaseT In, two HDMI Inputs, DVI-D In, and VGA In, along with connectors for Monitor Out (VGA Out), LAN, RS-232C, Remote Control In, and both 3D-Sync In and 3D-Sync Out. With its light weight and white chassis, it blends seamlessly against walls and ceilings, meaning the new EK-623UW can blend inconspicuously into most any environment.

The Bottom Line: Featuring DLP technology, 6,000 Lumen brightness, a 100,000:1 contrast ratio (with Extreme Black Mode), and the superior color performance resulting from the use of blue phosphor laser technology with a 20,000 hour light source life, the EK-623UW delivers stunning images. This versatile projector also offers a wealth of connectivity options, 360-degree free orientation projection capability for installation versatility and is the lightest weight unit of its kind ever in Eiki’s Laser Series products—making this an ideal choice for both meeting rooms and lecture hall environments.

Eiki’s new EK-623UW DLP projector carries an MSRP of $8,995 w/o lens. MSRP pricing for the available lenses ranges from $695 to $8,995. All items are available now.