Eiffel Tower in Las Vegas debuts $1.7 million LED light show from Vision Sign

Vision Sign celebrated the debut of the enhanced Eiffel Tower illumination with Caesars Entertainment at the Paris Las Vegas hotel. Inspired by the original landmark in Paris, France, Vision Sign designed, engineered, and installed a $1.7 million-dollar renovation in LEDs to kick off the resort and casino’s 20th anniversary with a choreographed light show. The show, visible from all points on the Las Vegas Strip, will run every 30 minutes each night, from sunset to midnight, and includes synchronized, customizable LEDs.

Vision Sign renovated the tower, standing 540 feet tall, with 300 color washing Traxon ProPoint Wall Washer luminaires, and more than 800 Traxon ProPoint Pixel luminaires. The programmable RGBW (red, green, blue, and white) lights are individually controlled via an e:cue DMX control system that allows for robust customization for on-going light shows or special events such as holidays or sporting events. The lightshow spans 161,280 square feet and lasts approximately five minutes.

Vision Sign partnered with Caesars to design various animated concepts for the Eiffel Tower light show. Vision Sign selected OSRAM’s Traxon Technologies, along with its e:cue lighting controls, for its ability to deliver unparalleled color consistency and ease of use when updating and synchronizing music and light. In addition, Traxon provides the technical expert support required for such a complex and dynamic installation. Traxon and e:cue’s products also provide a significant energy savings with the team expecting to reduce power by nearly 50 percent from the previous fixtures.