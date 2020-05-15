EDUCAUSE COVID-19 QuickPoll Results: Fall Planning for Education and Student Support (EDUCAUSE Review)

"As the COVID-19 pandemic upends higher education in 2020, institutions are relying on digital alternatives to missions, activities, and operations. Challenges abound. EDUCAUSE is helping institutional leaders, IT professionals, and other staff address their pressing challenges by sharing existing data and gathering new data from the higher education community."—Source: EDUCAUSE Review

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Now that many schools have wrapped a very difficult spring semester, much planning for the fall is still steeped in uncertainty. These quick poll results from EDUCAUSE offer some insights as to where institutions stand at the moment.