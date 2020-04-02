EDUCAUSE COVID-19 QuickPoll Results: 2020 Commencement Plans (EDUCAUSE Review)

"As the COVID-19 pandemic upends higher education in 2020, institutions are relying on digital alternatives to missions, activities, and operations. Challenges abound. EDUCAUSE is helping institutional leaders, IT professionals, and other staff address their pressing challenges by sharing existing data and gathering new data from the higher education community. This report is based on an EDUCAUSE QuickPoll."—Source: EDUCAUSE Review

WHY THIS MATTERS:

COVID-19 is impacting commencement ceremonies around the world. From cancellations and postponements to virtual alternatives and wait-and-see policies, EDUCAUSE Review breaks down the results of their poll.