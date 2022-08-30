EditShare Joins AWS ISV Accelerate Program—Here's What That Means

EditShare (opens in new tab) has joined the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Independent Software Vendor (ISV) Accelerate Program, a co-sell program for AWS Partners that provides software solutions that run on or integrate with AWS. The program helps AWS Partners drive new business by directly connecting participating ISVs with the AWS Sales organization.

Members of the AWS ISV Accelerate program are held to the industry’s highest standards and must undergo a comprehensive architectural and security evaluation to gain acceptance into the program. Proof of customer excellence was also reviewed to validate the successes EditShare customers have achieved across industry verticals. EditShare has an excellent track record in integrating cloud storage into practical solutions which are used by media organizations from national broadcasters to boutique post houses. In turn, this makes it a proven partner for the AWS Partner Network (APN) Customer Engagement Program.



“More and more media industry leaders are making the transition towards cloud and hybrid production workflows, because they support new ways of engaging with creative talents as well as providing the resilience and security of business continuity,” commented Said Bacho, chief revenue officer at EditShare. “The AWS ISV Accelerate Program gives us another route to provide our FLEX cloud storage and asset management applications to AWS customers.