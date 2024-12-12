EAW Helps Transform Custer Road United Methodist Church Sanctuary Acoustics

Custer Road United Methodist Church faced a challenge: its sanctuary's traditional architecture and high ceilings, while beautiful, were creating audio issues that prevented the congregation from fully connecting during services. Recognizing this, the church turned to EAW’s AC6 ADAPTive system to improve audio quality to foster a more engaging worship experience.

Custer Road UMC discovered the capabilities of the AC6 Column Loudspeaker during a demonstration in the sanctuary led by Clayton Mills, sales manager at Highway Marketing. “We needed a space for an AC6 training session, and the church graciously offered its sanctuary,” shared Mills. “It turned out to be the perfect setting. After hearing the AC6 system in action, the church immediately knew it was the right fit for them.

[Singing the Praises of High-End Audio]

(Image credit: EAW)

“The demonstration from Highway Marketing was all that it took from my end to know that we had found a solution to our problem,” ” Jim Carter, director of AV and computer services at Custer Road UMC, added.

With the AC6 system chosen, Electro Acoustics worked closely with Highway Marketing and EAW to implement a custom design. The solution included triple-stacked AC6 speakers on each side of the sanctuary, EAW’s MKD526 Loudspeakers for under-balcony fills, and SB828P Subwoofers to deliver rich, low-end sound. This design addressed the church’s technical needs while blending seamlessly with the sanctuary’s architecture. “One of the final touches that really impressed the church was the ability to custom paint the speakers to match the sanctuary’s new color scheme,” added Mills. “It was a small detail, but it added to the overall experience and integration.”

[Room with a (Wide) View]

The new AC6 system’s adaptive technology, powered by EAW’s Resolution software, provided precise tuning and exceptional sound coverage throughout the space. This solution solved acoustical challenges posed by the 43-foot-high ceiling and wraparound balcony, significantly enhancing audio clarity. According to Slocum, “The new EAW AC6 system has drastically improved the church’s audio quality. It brings the sound closer to the congregation, making it feel more intimate. The ADAPTive technology ensures that every seat in the sanctuary receives clear and consistent audio, which is a huge win for the church.”

Get the AVTechnology Newsletter A daily selection of features, industry news, and analysis for AV/IT professionals. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: EAW)

Since the installation, Custer Road UMC has seen notable improvements in microphone gain before feedback and enhanced clarity for both spoken word and musical performances. “The renovation has been very successful in increasing the intelligibility of the spoken word in the room,” shares Carter. “With the positive feedback we continue to receive from the congregation and staff members, we have been able to accomplish our goals. Many thanks to EAW, as its products gave us the opportunity to have that success and take us into the future at Custer Road UMC.”