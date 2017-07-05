Global Display Conference San Francisco

IHS Markit will host the Global Display Conference from September 19-20, 2017 in San Francisco, CA.



The conference over hot topics and key trends surrounding the entire display supply chain including OLED display technology evolution and the trends for end-market applications, new technologies and their likelihood for market adoption, automotive technology and how it will shed light on what the future holds both near-term and long-term and supply chain implications and activities by Chinese brands to expand their presence worldwide.

The two-day event will provide opportunities to network with display industry experts and executives from around the world in one location.

Those who register prior to September 1st save $200 off the regular price.

Agenda:

Global Display Outlook

OLED and Flexible Displays

Outlook on the TV Market

Making Displays Sense and Interact

Automotive Displays

Display Manufacturing Equipment

Digital Signage

Mobile PC and Desktop Displays