DSF to Host Nashville Meet and Greet

The Digital Signage Federation (DSF) is hosting its final event of the year in Nashville on Dec. 5. The events, known as DSF Meet and Greets, are designed to encourage regional networking within the digital signage community.

(Image credit: Digital Signage Federation)

"For the final DSF event of the year, we are creating a wonderful experience for attendees looking for education and networking," said Brian Gorg, executive director, Digital Signage Federation. "Our one-day event will have education classes, an installation tour, a talk from a leading out-of-home executive, and a unique musical flair. I hope our members and industry can join us for this end of the year destination event."

The event will begin at 4:30 p.m. with a network tour of Music City Center. For more information or to register, visit digitalsignagefederation.org/event/dsf-nashville-meet-and-greet.