DSE 2020 to Offer Four Professional Certification Programs

Digital Signage Expo (DSE), the world’s largest international trade show and educational conference dedicated to digital displays, interactive technology and digital communications networks, announced that its 2020 educational conference will again feature four individual full-day educational programs for Digital Signage Expert Group (DSEG) certification or renewal credits.

Digital Signage Certified Expert Program (DSCE)

Designed for anyone whose professional involvement requires a full understanding of all the elements of digital signage and the interconnected technologies that produce the images on screen.

Digital Signage Content and Media Expert Program (DCME)

Designed for content creators and managers, this program addresses how content fits into a digital signage or DOOH system, what makes content most effective in this medium, the cost of content and how to measure it.

Digital Signage Network Expert Program (DSNE)

Designed to provide an introduction to and a full understanding of the complexities and elements which comprise a digital signage network along with what is necessary for successful network operation, communication and adequate security policies.

Digital Signage Sales Professional Program (DSSP)

Designed for salespeople tasked with explaining to end-users “why” they should buy digital signage technologies, this program will also explain how to tailor the benefits to the customer synthesizing the messages and explore successful methods behind the past decade’s top sales methodologies.

DSE’s Early bird discounts‚including free Exhibit Hall Passes—have been extended through March 6! Save on all sessions and up to $300 on conference packages. More details can be found here.

Registration for any of the DSE 2020 educational conference sessions, which are eligible for Digital Signage Expert Group (DSEG) certification renewal credits, is available online at dse2020.com.

DSE 2020 is scheduled for March 31- April 3, 2020, with access to the Exhibit Hall April 1-2 at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas.

To read more DSE 2020 news, visit avnetwork.com/tag/dse